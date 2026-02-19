TVK steps up poll preparations, set to release manifesto on Feb 26

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) With the Assembly elections approaching, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has intensified its preparations, signalling a serious and structured entry into the electoral fray.

Read More

The party is set to release its election manifesto on February 27, and organisational groundwork is already in full swing.

According to party sources, the leadership has initiated the process of identifying candidates for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. As part of the preliminary exercise, three potential candidates have reportedly been shortlisted for each constituency.

Nearly 80 per cent of those in the tentative list are said to be district secretaries, reflecting the party’s emphasis on rewarding grassroots organisers and strengthening its local base. In addition to district-level leaders, names of key state functionaries and prominent administrators have also been included in the shortlist.

Political observers note that this indicates a balanced strategy combining organisational loyalty with administrative experience.

Speculation is rife over some high-profile constituencies. In Villivakkam, the party is reportedly considering the son of a former AIADMK MLA who recently joined TVK. In Kolathur, a well-known industrialist is said to be in contention. In the Tenkasi district, the son of a prominent theatre owner from Alangulam constituency and a former MLA from Vasudevanallur are also likely to be fielded as candidates.

However, the biggest point of discussion in Tamil Nadu’s political circles remains Vijay’s own constituency. While the party has maintained official silence, reliable sources suggest that Vijay is likely to contest from Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district.

Vedaranyam is currently represented by O.S. Manian of the AIADMK, a former Minister. In the last election, the DMK candidate narrowly lost in the constituency, making it a politically competitive seat.

The constituency has a significant population of fishermen and farmers, both of whom are seen as key voter blocs. Recent internal surveys reportedly indicate that Vijay stands a strong chance of winning if he contests from Vedaranyam. As a result, political insiders believe that an official announcement confirming his candidature from the constituency may not be far away.

With its manifesto release imminent and candidate selection nearing completion, TVK appears determined to make a decisive impact in its first full-scale Assembly battle.

--IANS

aal/dpb