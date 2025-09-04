TVK President Vijay to begin state-wide tour from Tiruchy later this month

Chennai, Sept 4 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and actor Vijay is set to launch his much-awaited 'Meet the People' state-wide tour in the third week of September, beginning from the politically significant delta region, party sources said.

Party insiders indicated that Tiruchy is the frontrunner to host the inaugural leg of the campaign, with the first phase expected to span about a week and cover nearly 10 districts.

The actor-turned-politician had announced the tour during his party's second state conference in Madurai last month, promising to take his political outreach directly to the grassroots.

According to TVK leaders, the campaign will be designed in a format that mirrors mass contact programmes of mainstream Dravidian parties, with a focus on roadshows and street-corner meetings.

Tiruchy's selection as the launch venue is not accidental.

Apart from its political weight in Tamil Nadu's electoral landscape, the city and surrounding delta districts carry symbolic value as the cradle of the Chola empire, an imagery the party is keen to tap into.

The TVK cadre in the region have been tasked with finalising locations for Vijay's roadshows, public interactions, and short addresses in various towns and villages.

Adding a touch of grandeur, a specially designed luxury campaign bus has been prepared at the party's Panaiyur headquarters.

The bus, equipped with modern facilities for long-distance travel, awaits Vijay's final approval and is expected to serve as the centrepiece of the campaign trail.

Beyond the delta belt, the first phase of the tour is also likely to extend to Namakkal and Erode, marking TVK's entry into the Kongu region, a stronghold that the party has been eyeing.

Following the delta tour, TVK has planned a massive public conference in western Tamil Nadu, which party functionaries say will mark the formal launch of the party's full-scale election campaign.

The event is expected to showcase the party's organisational strength and signal its preparedness for the 2026 state Assembly elections.

With preparations in full swing, the campaign is being seen as a crucial step for Vijay as he gears up to transform his stardom into sustained political momentum.

--IANS

