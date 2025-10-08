TVK moves SC for former SC judge-led independent probe into Karur stampede

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of Tamil actor C. Joseph Vijay has approached the Supreme Court seeking an independent inquiry by a former apex court judge into the September 27 stampede at Tamil Nadu's Karur that left 41 people dead and several others injured.

The party, through its Secretary Aadhav Arjuna, has filed a petition challenging the Madras High Court’s October 3 order appointing a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector-General of Police Asra Garg to probe the tragedy.

The plea, mentioned before Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, is expected to be taken up for hearing on Friday (October 10).

On the same day, the court will also hear a separate appeal challenging the Madras HC Madurai bench’s refusal to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In its petition, the TVK argued that despite the High Court itself having "serious reservations" about the impartiality of the state police, it had constituted an SIT comprising only senior Tamil Nadu officers.

"The petitioner-party as well as its leaders are prejudiced by the order which appoints an SIT composed solely of officers of the State Police, especially in the face of the observations of the Hon’ble High Court expressing its dissatisfaction with the independence of state police and its conduct, and prejudicial factual findings against the petitioner," the plea stated.

The party alleged the possibility of a "pre-planned conspiracy" behind the deadly stampede and insisted that a probe conducted by the state police could not be fair or independent.

It also objected to what it termed "unverified and prejudicial observations" made against the party and its leadership by the high court bench of Justice N. Senthilkumar while ordering the SIT probe, including remarks that TVK functionaries had "fled from the scene" and "abandoned" victims.

According to the petition, TVK leaders and cadre had, in fact, "immediately coordinated relief and medical aid" when reports of people fainting emerged.

However, the single judge bench had called the stampede a "huge man-made disaster" and expressed strong disapproval of the party’s conduct, stating that the court could not remain a "mute spectator".

The September 27 event at Velusamypuram on the Karur–Erode Highway drew nearly 27,000 people — almost three times the anticipated turnout of 10,000. The crowd reportedly surged forward and broke past barricades around 8 p.m. after a long wait for Vijay’s arrival on stage, triggering chaos. Most of the victims were women and children who had travelled from across western Tamil Nadu to see the popular actor-turned-politician.

Following the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Police booked several TVK office-bearers, excluding Vijay, under charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal negligence and misrepresentation of expected crowd numbers.

Meanwhile, a division bench of Justices M. Dhandapani and M. Jothiraman of the Madurai Bench had on the same day dismissed other pleas, including one by the BJP's Uma Anandan, seeking a CBI probe, observing that the investigation was still at an early stage.

The bench also directed the state government not to permit public meetings on National and State Highways until standard operating procedures for such events are framed.

With the TVK now pressing for a retired Supreme Court judge to oversee the probe, the Supreme Court hearing on October 10 is expected to determine whether the SIT-led investigation will continue or an independent inquiry will be ordered.

