TVK-led alliance could challenge DMK in 2026 Assembly polls, claims TTV Dhinakaran

Chennai, Dec 10 (IANS) Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu is likely to witness a coalition government after the 2026 Assembly elections, as no single political party appears poised to secure an absolute majority.

Addressing the media, Dhinakaran said the current political landscape in the state pointed clearly towards a fractured mandate.

While all parties naturally nurture the ambition of forming a government on their own, the prevailing ground reality suggested that a coalition arrangement would be inevitable.

"Whatever alliance takes shape, no party is likely to cross the majority mark on its own. A coalition government will be unavoidable," he said.

He further observed that if a full-fledged political alliance were to be formed under actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), it could pose a serious political challenge to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led coalition.

His comments come amid growing speculation about new political alignments ahead of the crucial 2026 polls.

Responding to questions about his recent meeting with former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai, Dhinakaran sought to dispel any political inference.

He clarified that the meeting in Coimbatore was strictly personal in nature. "We are long-time friends. There was nothing political about that meeting," he said.

On Annamalai's allegation that 125 Hindu temples had been demolished, the AMMK leader said he would refrain from commenting without verifying the facts.

He added that political organisations must function responsibly and avoid creating unnecessary friction among communities living beyond religious boundaries.

Dhinakaran also reiterated his call for unity among the loyal followers of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

"All those who truly follow Amma must come together under one front," he said, adding, "You know O. Panneerselvam's position," in an apparent reference to the internal realignments within the AIADMK camp.

Commenting on the law-and-order situation in the State, Dhinakaran alleged that incidents of murder and robbery had increased due to the growing drug menace.

He also expressed concern over women's safety, claiming it had deteriorated significantly.

On future political strategies, he said decisions on alliances would be formally announced within the next two months. While confirming that talks were underway with a few parties for a possible tie-up, he declined to reveal the names at this stage.

--IANS

aal/svn