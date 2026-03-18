TVK leader Vijay to attend limited-entry Iftar event in Mamallapuram today

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday announced that its leader, actor-turned-politician Vijay, will participate in a special Iftar gathering to be held this evening in Mamallapuram, as part of Ramzan observances.

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The event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at a hotel here and is expected to draw selected invitees from across the state.

According to a party statement, the Iftar programme is being organised in connection with the holy month of Ramzan and will be attended by Vijay in his capacity as the party President.

The event is positioned as a gesture of solidarity and outreach towards the Muslim community during the sacred period of fasting and prayer.

The organisers have clarified that the gathering will be conducted strictly as an indoor event with prior permission from the Election Commission, in view of the ongoing election period and the Model Code of Conduct in force.

In line with regulatory guidelines and logistical arrangements, participation has been limited to 1,000 individuals. Party sources confirmed that entry to the venue will be strictly restricted to those who have received official invitations.

"Only invited guests will be permitted to attend the event. No on-the-spot entry will be allowed under any circumstances," the statement emphasised.

In order to ensure smooth conduct and avoid overcrowding, the party has urged supporters and the general public not to gather at the venue without valid invitations. Those not invited have been encouraged to watch the proceedings through television broadcasts, as arrangements have reportedly been made for live coverage of the programme.

The TVK leadership also appealed to invitees to extend their full cooperation in adhering to the guidelines and maintaining order throughout the event.

With Vijay’s growing political presence in Tamil Nadu, the Iftar gathering is being closely watched as part of his broader outreach efforts ahead of the Assembly elections. The event is expected to combine religious observance with political messaging, as parties across Tamil Nadu continue to engage with diverse communities in the run-up to the polls.

--IANS

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