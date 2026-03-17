TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna apologises over remarks on Rajinikanth amid political row

Chennai, March 17 (IANS) A political controversy surrounding remarks made about actor Rajinikanth by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) executive Aadhav Arjuna has intensified in Tamil Nadu, drawing sharp reactions from political leaders across party lines.

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The issue, which began with Arjuna’s controversial comments at a recent party meeting, prompted widespread condemnation and a strong response from the veteran actor himself.

Rajinikanth, in a statement issued earlier on Tuesday, dismissed the claims made about him as false and expressed gratitude to those who spoke in his support.

In a philosophical remark, the actor said, “Time will not speak, but it waits and gives its answer,” subtly asserting that the truth would eventually prevail. He also made it clear that the allegations attributed to him were baseless and misrepresented.

Amid the growing backlash, a meeting of TVK executives was convened in Kolathur, Chennai, where senior leaders, including Aadhav Arjuna, Sengottaiyan, and Nanjil Sampath, were present. The meeting turned significant as it addressed the controversy directly.

Adding to the tension, Ashok, a former district secretary of the Rajinikanth fan club, attended the gathering and questioned Arjuna over his remarks.

Addressing the meeting, Ashok demanded an explanation, asking why such statements were made about the popular actor. Responding to the criticism, Aadhav Arjuna expressed regret over his comments and issued a public apology during the meeting.

Clarifying his earlier statement, he said his remarks were not intended to demean Rajinikanth or suggest that the actor had acted out of fear. Instead, he claimed he was referring to what he described as a political narrative shaped by the ruling DMK.

Arjuna also used the opportunity to highlight TVK’s political stance, reiterating that the party would contest all 234 Assembly constituencies independently.

He revealed that various political offers, including power-sharing arrangements, had been presented to TVK leader Vijay, but were firmly rejected in favour of providing what he described as a “genuinely secular government.”

“I respect Rajinikanth’s feelings. If my words have caused him any hurt, I sincerely apologise,” Arjuna said, emphasising that his intention was not to target the actor personally but to address broader political issues.

--IANS

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