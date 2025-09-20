TVK imposes strict code of conduct for Vijay's campaign in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur

Chennai: As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay prepares to hit the campaign trail in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts on Saturday, the party has issued strict directions to its cadre, prohibiting volunteers from climbing on electricity poles, buildings, and other elevated structures during public meetings.

Tamil Nadu is heading for Assembly elections in April 2026, and Vijay has already announced that he will devote every Saturday to statewide campaigning.

On September 13, he addressed large gatherings in Tiruchirappalli and Perambalur districts.

Continuing the momentum, he is scheduled to campaign at Nagapattinam's Puthur Anna Durai Statue Junction and near the Tiruvarur Municipality Office on South Road.

Ahead of these rallies, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation reportedly requested that electricity board officials cut the power supply at the venues as a precautionary safety measure, citing the presence of several power poles near the stage.

However, the electricity board confirmed that it would maintain normal supply, while ensuring adequate safety protocols.

Meanwhile, TVK General Secretary Anand issued a formal statement outlining the code of conduct for volunteers during Vijay's campaign.

The directive clearly states that party workers should refrain from climbing buildings, compound walls, trees, electricity poles, transformers, flag masts, statues, grills, or any other obstructions in and around the meeting venues.

Volunteers have also been warned against attempting to occupy elevated positions to view the leader's speeches.

The statement further reminded the cadre that, in line with High Court orders, no arches, placards, flagpoles, or decorative structures should be erected along national highways or public roads without permission.

It also discouraged the use of fireworks during welcome ceremonies, citing safety and legal concerns.

By enforcing these guidelines, TVK aims to ensure that Vijay's campaign remains orderly, disciplined, and free from safety risks, especially as the party positions itself as a serious political force in the run-up to the 2026 polls.

Vijay's foray into politics has already drawn massive crowds, and with his disciplined campaign structure and weekly roadshows, TVK is expected to remain in the spotlight as Tamil Nadu gears up for what promises to be a high-stakes election.

--IANS