TVK flags ‘Delhi interference’ as alliance talks stall ahead of TN polls

Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) The fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has been compelled to announce a solo contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, on Tuesday raised its first major grievance over the lack of alliance partners.

Read More

Senior leader K.A. Sengottaiyan took a veiled swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of using its power at the Centre to disrupt alliance negotiations in the State.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Sengottaiyan, the chief coordinator of TVK’s high-level administrative committee, alleged that whenever discussions on tie-ups begin, “interference from Delhi” follows.

Responding to a question on whether expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam might join TVK, he remarked that the moment alliance talks surface, “those from Delhi step in,” adding that it was therefore better not to speculate on such matters.

Dismissing suggestions that TVK was disappointed by AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran joining the National Democratic Alliance, Sengottaiyan said Dhinakaran had initially explored the possibility of aligning with TVK but later altered his decision due to the prevailing political situation—an apparent reference to BJP pressure.

On speculation that PMK founder S. Ramadoss was in talks with TVK, he said he had heard similar reports and added cryptically, “Let good things happen.”

Responding to actor-politician Vijay’s criticism that the AIADMK had forgotten the legacy of C. N. Annadurai, Sengottaiyan said both the DMK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had strayed from Anna’s ideals.

He said he quit the AIADMK because it had forgotten “Amma, Thalaivar and Anna,” alleging that the party no longer even displays its iconic leaders’ portraits at public events—his first major grievance against party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami, which eventually led to his exit.

Referring to Palaniswami’s earlier remark at a rally that TVK’s flag was fluttering at his meeting, Sengottaiyan said the comment reflected expectations that no longer hold true.

He accused the AIADMK’s ministers and IT wing of targeting TVK instead of exposing alleged DMK wrongdoing, citing the ‘Panaiyur Panniyar’ attack on Vijay, and claimed this showed the AIADMK was acting as the DMK’s “B team.”

On corruption allegations against him, Sengottaiyan said courts had cleared him of all charges, asserting that cases were filed out of political vendetta. He warned of legal action against anyone who continued to level such accusations.

--IANS

aal/dan