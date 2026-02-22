TVK executive council meet on Monday in TN's Vellore; 4,900 to attend amid tight security

Vellore, Feb 22 (IANS) The executive council meeting of TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, will be held on Monday (February 23) at Agaramcheri in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district.

The party has confirmed that 4,900 delegates will participate in the meeting, which has now been categorised as an administrative session instead of a public rally.

The event was initially planned as a large-scale public meeting, with expectations of nearly 25,000 people to attend. Preparations were underway to level a 33-acre site at Agaramcheri to accommodate the anticipated crowd. However, after inspecting the venue, Vellore Superintendent of Police N.U. Sivaraman issued a notice imposing 20 conditions and sought a written clarification from the party.

TVK submitted its response, following which the format of the event was revised. In compliance with police directives, the proposed public rally was converted into a closed-door executive council meeting.

Attendance has been restricted to 4,900 members, all of whom will be issued identity cards embedded with QR codes. Only those carrying authorised ID cards will be permitted entry into the venue.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday. As part of the arrangements, canopies will be installed at 10 designated locations within the venue, along with adequate seating facilities.

Organisers have arranged for the distribution of 50,000 water bottles and installed 6,000-litre drinking water tanks to ensure participant comfort.

Medical preparedness has been strengthened, with 10 medical teams comprising 30 doctors, 100 nurses, and 100 medical assistants deployed at the site. Fifteen ambulances will remain on standby. Additionally, 500 volunteers, including 50 women, will assist in maintaining order.

The volunteers recently underwent security training conducted by retired police sub-inspector Sabiyullah. The police department has announced that 900 personnel will be deployed to ensure security.

As the venue is located near the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway, traffic flow on the highway and service roads will be maintained, though the Agaramcheri-Pallikuppam road will witness diversions.

Authorities have also stated that since Vijay will travel by road from Chennai on Monday, strict measures will be in place to prevent unauthorised vehicles from following his convoy.

