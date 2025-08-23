TVK chief Vijay thanks supporters, pledges positive politics amid criticism

Chennai, Aug 23 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and actor-turned-politician Vijay, on Saturday, expressed his gratitude to supporters for the overwhelming success of the party's second state-level convention in Madurai, vowing to embrace only positive lessons from criticism and to continue the journey with the people at the core of his politics.

In a statement, Vijay described the Madurai rally, titled "Tamil Nadu with Vijay", as a "turning point in history".

He said that the massive participation of people reminded him of "an ocean merging into Madurai", and added that the sight filled his heart with pride and joy.

"What penance have I done to deserve such love, to gain all of you as my extended family? I bow my head in gratitude to the Almighty and to the people," he added.

The TVK Chief praised the relentless efforts of party office-bearers, coordinators, and workers who ensured that the convention concluded without causing inconvenience to the public.

"From choosing the venue to managing every aspect of the event, our coordinators worked as one team. For that, I express my heartfelt thanks," he said.

Vijay reiterated that his party's politics would always stand in opposition to divisive forces and hypocritical theatrics in governance.

"People have wholeheartedly welcomed our clear and uncompromising stand. This has deepened and broadened our political journey, and from now on we will march forward without hesitation. Work is the mother tongue of politics," he added.

Calling upon his supporters to rise above negativity, Vijay said, "We must only absorb the good from the criticism thrown at us. Let us reject all negativity and face the future with a smile."

He emphasised that TVK's politics would be centered only on the people, built upon conscience and democratic values.

Concluding his statement, Vijay asserted confidence that Tamil Nadu would once again deliver decisive results in the 2026 Assembly elections.

"Just as the people of this state brought historic victories in 1967 and 1977, they will show the fruits of victory again in 2026. We will achieve the goal of pure and people-centric political power," he said.

--IANS

aal/khz