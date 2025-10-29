Tusker found dead in unmaintained elephant-proof trench near TN's Mettupalayam

Chennai, Oct 29 (IANS) A wild tusker was found dead after reportedly falling into an unmaintained elephant-proof trench (EPT) along the Odanthurai forest boundary near Mettupalayam in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district, raising renewed concerns about the safety and upkeep of such barriers in human-elephant conflict zones.

According to forest officials, the carcass was discovered around 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday near a private grove owned by Thirumalairaj, who immediately alerted the authorities.

A team led by Mettupalayam Forest Range Officer Sasi rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry.

Initial findings suggest that the tusker may have slipped into the poorly maintained trench while attempting to enter farmland in search of food and water. The animal was found in a sternal recumbency position, indicating that it had struggled to get up before succumbing, possibly to internal injuries or exhaustion.

District Forest Officer (DFO) N. Jayaraj said that a detailed postmortem examination will be conducted by the Coimbatore Forest veterinarian from the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), along with a veterinarian from the Animal Husbandry Department. The examination will take place in the presence of an officer from the Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (TNWCCB) to rule out foul play.

Forest Department sources said that this is the 13th elephant death recorded this year across the seven forest ranges under the Coimbatore Forest Division. The causes of death range from disease and natural factors to accidental injuries and electrocution. A senior Forest official clarified that while most recent deaths were due to natural causes, the last fatality on October 23 at Kuppepalayam near Thondamuthur was the result of electrocution — a case attributed to the elephant’s own contact with live wires.

However, wildlife activists expressed alarm over the rising number of elephant deaths in the division compared to last year, when only eight were reported. They have urged the Forest Department to immediately repair and maintain EPTs and ensure adequate water sources inside forest zones to prevent elephants from venturing into human settlements. The tragic incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for consistent monitoring and maintenance of elephant-proof trenches, which are intended to protect both humans and wildlife but can turn deadly if neglected.

