Tur procurement begins in major states; Govt to procure 100% of Tur, Urad and Masur

New Delhi: Tur (Arhar) dal procurement picks up in major Tur producing states says a press release by the ministry of agriculture, government of India.

The procurement has already started in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana and a total quantity of 1.31 LMT of Tur (Arhar) has been procured in these states till 11.03.2025. A total of 89,219 farmers of these States are benefitted from this scheme.

The union government has approved the procurement of Tur Masur and Urad to the extent of 13.22 LMT, 9.40 LMT and 1.35 LMT respectively.

Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has approved the procurement of Tur (Arhar) in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh under Price Support Scheme for the Kharif 2024-25 season for a total quantity of 13.22 LMT.

Government says procurement of Tur (Arhar) in other States will commence very soon. Tur procurement is also done from pre-registered farmers on the eSamridhi portal of NAFED and aSamyukti portal of NCCF. The Govt. of India is committed to take up procurement 100 per cent of Tur from the farmers through central nodal agencies NAFED and NCCF.

The integrated Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) Scheme for 2025-26 is administered to bring more effectiveness in the implementation of procurement operations that not only help in providing remunerative prices to the farmers for their produce but also control the price volatility of essential commodities by ensuring their availability at affordable prices to consumers.

Under the Price Support Scheme of the integrated PM-AASHA Scheme, the procurement of the notified Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra conforming to the prescribed Fair Average Quality (FAQ) is undertaken by the Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) directly from the pre-registered farmers through the State level agencies.

In order to incentivize the farmers to contribute for the enhancement of domestic production of pulses and to reduce the dependence on imports, the Government has approved the procurement of Tur, Urad and Masur under Price Support Scheme (PSS) equivalent to 100 per cent of the production of the State for the procurement year 2024-25.

The Government has also announced in the union budget 2025 that the procurement of Tur (Arhar), Urad and Masur would be undertaken 100 per cent to the production of the State for another four years up to 2028-29 through Central Nodal Agencies to achieve self- sufficiency in pulses in the country. (ANI)