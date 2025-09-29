Tumakuru Metro project to be completed soon: K'taka Minister

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Sep 29 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Monday that the much-awaited Tumakuru Metro project is set to be completed soon.

Tumakuru city is located 70 km away from Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said, "In the 2024–25 state budget, the Chief Minister had announced a feasibility study for extending the Metro railway line from Madavara to Tumakuru. The task of conducting the study was entrusted to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

"BMRCL invited tenders at a cost of Rs 3 crore and assigned the feasibility study to a Hyderabad-based company. The company has now submitted its report to the government," he added.

The state government has approved the report and instructed BMRCL to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the Minister said.

"In the first phase the project is estimated to cost Rs 20,649 crore, and several private companies have already expressed interest," he added.

"The state government has already issued an order on September 25, directing BMRCL to prepare a DPR for implementing the 59.6-km Metro railway system from Madavara to Tumakuru under the PPP mode, at a cost of Rs 3 crore. With this, the Tumakuru Metro project is progressing step by step, and there is every possibility that this long-cherished dream of the people of Tumakuru will soon be realised," the Minister said.

"The social, economic, and educational survey known as caste census in the district is progressing rapidly, and we are in second place in the state," he added.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Deputy Commissioner's office on Monday, Parameshwara said that as per the state government's order, the survey is being conducted across Karnataka by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare.

The survey is being carried out in 12,285 blocks statewide, with school teachers appointed as enumerators, he added.

"In Tumakuru district, the survey is being conducted in a total of 6,544 blocks, covering 7,55,483 households."

Compared to other districts the work is progressing faster in Tumakuru, he said.

