TTD to constitute panel for construction of temples abroad

Tirupati, July 22 (IANS) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has decided to constitute a sub-committee to oversee the construction of Venkateswara Swamy temples in various countries.

The decision was taken at the meeting of TTD Trust Board chaired by TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu.

On the direction of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, an expert committee has submitted a report for the construction of temples in various countries to spread the glory of Venkateswara Swamy worldwide.

The TTD decided to form a subcommittee on this and take further measures as per the report of the expert committee.

The Trust Board took several important decisions to improve facilities for pilgrims and streamline its operations.

It decided to constitute a subcommittee with experts to explore the feasibility of constructing the Vaikuntam Queue Complex-III to cater to the increasing number of devotees.

The Trust Board gave its nod for setting up a cybersecurity laboratory to protect pilgrims from cyber fraud.

The Trust Board also gave the nod for the construction of a new administration building to bring all departments in Tirumala for the ease of administration.

The TTD will study the possibilities of setting up lounges with all facilities in various areas in Tirumala for the convenience of devotees.

The Trust Board decided to improve infrastructure, lighting, security and spirituality for the devotees on the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu walking paths.

It also decided to prepare a master plan and DPR for further development of the Shila Toranam and Chakra Theertham areas in Tirumala.

An action plan will be prepared in consultation with experts to improve sanitation and security and provide better facilities for devotees at Kalyanakatta in Tirumala.

As part of the Vedic protection, approval has been given to grant TTD funds of Rs 2.16 crore to unemployed Vedic reciters through the Endowment Department to pay unemployment allowance.

