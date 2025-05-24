‘Truth of Iron Lady’: BJP MP recalls ‘painful auction’ of Rann of Kutch in 1968

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has reignited a historical controversy by accusing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of ceding Indian territory to Pakistan in 1968.

Referring to the post-war boundary settlement in the Rann of Kutch region, Dubey called the episode "very painful" and alleged that Congress "auctioned" India's land under pressure, despite opposition from Parliament, claiming that this was the "truth" of the "Iron Lady" of India.

Taking to the social media platform X, Dubey wrote, "Today's story is very painful. After winning the 1965 war, the Congress party gave away 828 sq km of the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat to Pakistan in 1968. We brought the India-Pakistan issue to the international forum and appointed Yugoslavia's lawyer Ali Babar as mediator."

"The entire Parliament opposed it, but Indira Gandhi was the Iron Lady; she auctioned our share out of fear. This is the truth of the Iron Lady. Congress's hand is always with Pakistan," he added.

Dubey's post refers to the international arbitration that followed the Indo-Pak war of 1965, particularly focusing on the Rann of Kutch border dispute.

In 1968, an international tribunal adjudicated the Indo-Pakistan Western Boundary Case and ruled that India would retain about 90 per cent of the disputed territory, while roughly 10 per cent -- amounting to around 828 square kilometres -- would go to Pakistan.

This tribunal was established after the two countries agreed to resolve the territorial dispute through international arbitration, with a neutral panel examining historical claims.

The final verdict aimed to settle long-standing issues, including those around Sir Creek, and reduce hostilities along the western boundary.

Dubey, however, sees this as a failure of leadership. He accused Indira Gandhi, who was in power at the time, of surrendering Indian territory in the face of international pressure. He also shared a document on X claiming to validate his assertion that India gave away 828 square kilometres to Pakistan.

The allegations come amid heightened political tensions and are likely to stir debate over historical decisions made during Congress rule.

While the boundary award was accepted by both countries at the time as a compromise to maintain peace, Dubey's remarks cast it as a diplomatic and political failure.

--IANS

sd/dan