Truth must come out: Cong demands high-level probe into Air India plane crash

Bhandara, June 13 (IANS) In the wake of the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives, senior Congress leader Nana Patole on Friday demanded a high-level probe to uncover the truth behind what is now being termed one of the worst aviation disasters in recent history.

Speaking to IANS, Nana Patole expressed deep grief over the tragedy and emphasised the need for transparency and accountability.

"This is a deeply saddening incident. My heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives. May their families find the strength to cope with this immense loss," he said.

"The truth must come out. The government should conduct a thorough investigation and present all the facts before the public so that such incidents never occur again. While engine failure mid-air is not unprecedented, a crash just seconds after takeoff is extremely rare and demands serious scrutiny. This is the first time in global aviation history that such a catastrophic failure has happened immediately after takeoff," Patole added.

Stressing that this was not the time for political accusations, he said: "Some people are calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. But I believe this is not the time for blame games. Right now, our focus should be on supporting the families of the victims and ensuring a transparent investigation."

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered enhanced safety inspections of Air India’s Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliner fleet, following the crash of Flight AI171, a London-bound aircraft that went down moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday.

As a precaution, Air India has been directed to carry out additional maintenance checks on Boeing 787 aircraft equipped with Genx engines, in coordination with DGCA’s regional offices.

The aircraft's black box has been recovered, and investigations are underway. Experienced pilots suggest a possible dual-engine failure, potentially caused by a bird strike, contaminated fuel, fuel blockage, or a combination of these issues.

To ensure a comprehensive inquiry, Indian aviation authorities will be joined by experts from the United States and the United Kingdom in the coming days.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a seasoned aviator with over 8,000 flight hours, and co-pilot Clive Kunder, who had clocked over 1,000 hours. The crew issued a Mayday call immediately after takeoff, but all communication ceased shortly afterwards. The plane crashed into a medical college building and burst into flames.

