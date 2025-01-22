Trump Promises Stronger India-US Ties, Religious Freedom for All Americans

Davos: Johnnie Moore, former spiritual advisor to Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke about religious freedom as a priority for the Trump 2.0 administration, the issue of Khalistan, revised immigration policies and how India-US ties would progress under Donald Trump's administration.

Speaking about the issue of religious freedom to ANI, Moore said, "It is crystal clear that religious freedom is a top priority of the Trump administration and when President Trump was running for re-election just a few months ago, he was one of the only world leaders that spoke out clearly and directly about what was happening to the Hindu community in Bangladesh".

"So you can rest assured that President Trump is going to be a friend of Hindu Americans, not just Indian Americans, but of all Americans, whatever God they believe in or don't believe in, however they worship". Johnnie Moore, who also served as the former Commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) told ANI.

Speaking about the issue of Khalistan, Moore said, "I'm not an expert on that subject, but what I can inform you and I'm pretty confident of is that for any issue that's a point of conflict between the United States and India, there'll be channels to negotiate those things".

Elaborating further, he said, "When he (Trump) says he's going to negotiate, he means it. But one of the things that I also know about visiting India more than 20 times in my life is that some of the best negotiators in the world are Indians, and I think one of the most interesting things to watch will be India and the United States negotiating over all kinds of things".

Speaking to ANI about the discussions on tariffs, Moore said, "What will come of all of this will be a win-win relationship for both countries that will make everyone more prosperous".

Commenting on the changes which the Trump 2.0 administration is bringing towards America's immigration policy, Johnnie Moore remarked, "President Trump has been very clear when it comes to immigration policy. He wants to crack down on illegal immigration, on our southern border. What he is not interested in doing is not allowing the people who have incredible talents to contribute to the United States".

He gave the example of the Indian Americans who are leading tech sector in the US as an example substantiating his statement.

"There is absolutely nothing that we can't achieve together. As an American that knows my country quite well and a supporter of the President, I bet on that. It's going to be the best time. It's not just going to be the golden age for America, it's going to be the golden age for the Indian-American friendship," he said. (ANI)