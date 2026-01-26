True spirit of R-Day realised only when everyone enjoys right to equality: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the citizens to take a pledge to build an educated and healthy India, saying the true spirit of Republic Day is realised only when every citizen enjoys the right to equality.

Read More

In a message, CM Mann said. “The true spirit of Republic Day is realised only when every citizen enjoys the right to equality. In Punjab, we have ensured that quality education and world-class healthcare are not privileges of the few but fundamental rights of every common citizen."

“Health and education are the foundation of a strong nation. On this Republic Day, let us take a pledge to build an educated and healthy India,” he further said.

Recognising the outstanding services of the Punjab Police, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the names of the officers and officials for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Additional Director General of Police (Investigation-Lokpal) Vibhu Raj, Director Bureau of Investigation L.K. Yadav and ADGP (Jails) Arun Pal Singh were conferred with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Likewise, DIG (Security) Raj Bhawan Jasdev Singh Sidhu and AIG Randeep Singh Mann, DSP Rajan Parminder Singh, DSP Vigilance Bureau Navdeep Singh, ACP Sapinder Kaur and DSP Harinderdeep Singh are among 15 officers and officials who were awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service.

The remaining officials include Inspectors Sukhjit Singh, Harish Kumar, Manjit Kaur, Talwinder Singh, Rajinder Kumar and Pritpal Singh, Sub-Inspectors Dharamjit Kaur and Bhupinder Singh and ASI Swaranjit Kaur.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, while congratulating the awardees, expressed gratitude to the Central and state governments for recognising the services of these officers and boosting the morale of the entire police force. He said such recognition played a significant role in encouraging the police force to work with more dedication and devotion, which is pivotal in a border state having manifold security challenges.

--IANS

vg/dpb