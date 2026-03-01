Troops swiftly douse forest fire near India-Myanmar check post in Manipur

Imphal, March 1 (IANS) Timely intervention by the Army and Assam Rifles averted a potential disaster after a forest fire broke out near the ‘Friendship Bridge’ along the Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the India-Myanmar border at Moreh, officials said on Sunday.

A defence spokesperson said that a forest fire near the ‘Friendship Bridge’ ICP in Moreh, located in Tengnoupal district, was swiftly brought under control following prompt action by alert troops deployed along the international boundary.

The blaze was detected at an early stage by vigilant picquets stationed in the border area. On noticing smoke billowing from the nearby forest, the troops immediately assessed the situation and rushed to the site without delay. Given the close proximity of the fire to sensitive locations and vital installations in and around the ICP, swift intervention was crucial.

Security personnel promptly initiated fire-control measures, including the creation of firebreaks and the use of available firefighting resources to contain and extinguish the flames. The coordinated and timely response prevented the fire from spreading to critical infrastructure and adjoining areas, the spokesperson said.

Continuous monitoring of the affected site was undertaken to ensure complete extinguishment and to eliminate any possibility of re-ignition. All safety protocols were strictly adhered to during the operation. Necessary precautions were taken to safeguard civilians, security personnel, and property in the vicinity. The fire was successfully brought under control without any casualties or damage.

The incident underscores the high level of vigilance maintained along the international boundary and reflects the commitment of the forces not only to border security but also to environmental protection and the safety of local communities, an official statement said.

Moreh in Manipur is one of the main international trading points along the 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar unfenced border, which runs through four Northeastern states -- Manipur (398 km), Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km).

The ICP Moreh, spread over 45.58 acres and established in 2018 at an estimated cost of Rs 72.67 crore, is located along the proposed 1,360-km-long India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway project.

The India-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Moreh connects India to Kalewa in Myanmar’s Sagaing Division.

