Tripura surpasses national average in MGNREGA mandays last year: Official

Agartala, Sep 30 (IANS) Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Tripura generated an average of 60 mandays per labour card holder in the last financial year, compared to the national average of 50 days, officials said here on Tuesday.

A senior official of the Rural Development Department said that during the financial year 2024-25, the Centre had allocated three crore mandays (person-days), but the state government successfully generated 3.53 crore mandays.

In the last fiscal 2024–25, Tripura ranked seventh among all states and Union Territories in the country in terms of mandays generation.

According to the official, in the current financial year 2025–26, the Union government has allocated 3.5 crore mandays, which could be further increased through negotiations with the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

Till September 29 this year, more than 1.71 crore mandays have already been generated, and each labour card holder has received 31 mandays as per their demand.

During the same period, the Tripura government received Rs 548.18 crore from the Centre and disbursed Rs 505.83 crore as wages.

The official clarified that there is no financial crisis in the state in implementing MGNREGA.

Quoting the Union government reports, he said that changing policy over the implementation of the MGNREGA has achieved significant achievements in rural development and water conservation under the national scheme over the past 11 years (since 2014).

During this period (2014-2025), MGNREGA has become the world's largest social welfare programme, with an expenditure of about Rs 8.4 lakh crore and the generation of more than 3,000 crore person-days of employment across the country.

Notably, women's participation has risen from 48 per cent in 2014 to 58 per cent in 2025.

Under the scheme, more than 1.25 crore water conservation assets such as farm ponds, check dams and community tanks have been created in the entire country.

These efforts have yielded tangible results, reducing the number of water-stressed rural blocks.

In addition, under 'Mission Amrit Sarovar', more than 68,000 reservoirs have been constructed or rejuvenated in the first phase alone in the country.

--IANS

sc/khz