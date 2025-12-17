Tripura signs MoU with National Bureau of Soil Survey to boost agricultural productivity

Agartala, Dec 17 (IANS) In a major step towards enhancing agricultural productivity and achieving self-sufficiency in food grain production, the Tripura Agriculture Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nagpur-based National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning (NBSS&LUP) on Wednesday.

Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the collaboration aims to carry out in-depth research on cultivable land across several districts of the state, paving the way for sustainable farming practices and a stronger agricultural future for Tripura.

Inaugurating a workshop on the Land Resource Inventory of Tripura using Geospatial Techniques at Pragya Bhawan here, the Minister said, “We often talk about self-reliance in agriculture, but for that, scientific research on land is essential.”

He said that land is the primary factor in agriculture, followed by seed quality, water availability and scientific cultivation practices.

“Three years ago, we started working to assess the condition of different soil layers. The Agriculture Department prepared a roadmap to make Tripura self-reliant in agriculture. Accordingly, South Tripura and Gomati districts were selected first for the survey,” Nath said.

According to the Minister, soil scientists from NBSS&LUP surveyed these districts and submitted their report, following which the MoU was signed to extend the study to three more districts -- North Tripura, Dhalai and Unakoti.

He said that on Wednesday, NBSS&LUP scientists presented their findings, while surveys in the remaining three districts -- West Tripura, Sepahijala and Khowai -- are yet to be taken up. The NBSS&LUP is a unit of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The Minister noted that such scientific planning was lacking in the past.

“I have been in politics for over 30 years. Earlier, agriculture or food ministers spoke about making Tripura self-sufficient in foodgrains, but there was no concrete plan. Soil scientists can now tell us what type of soil we have and where crops such as palm oil, rubber, millets and paddy can be cultivated effectively,” he said.

Nath pointed out that palm oil saplings were earlier planted at the Nagicherra Horticulture Research Centre in West Tripura, but without much success due to a lack of scientific assessment.

He said that following the MoU, the Agriculture Department will prepare a comprehensive plan in consultation with soil scientists to help farmers adopt crop patterns suited to local soil conditions.

“A detailed discussion was held with officials on Wednesday. We are aiming for 100 per cent success in the coming days,” he added.

The Minister further informed that before the BJP government came to power in 2018, 22 blocks in the state were self-sufficient in food grain production.

“After our government assumed office, the number has increased to 30 blocks, with five more expected to achieve self-sufficiency this year. More agricultural products from Tripura will also receive GI tags in the future,” he said.

Agriculture Department Secretary Apurba Roy, Director Fani Bhushan Jamatia, State Nodal Officer Uttam Saha and other officials were present at the event.

--IANS

sc/dan