Tripura sets up rural markets worth Rs 303 crore to boost self-reliance in crop production

Agartala, Nov 5 (IANS) Aiming to achieve self-reliance in crop production, the Tripura government has established 144 rural markets at a cost of Rs 303.44 crore since the BJP came to power in 2018, state Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Wednesday.

Addressing an official function in Khowai district, the minister said that in addition to the 144 rural markets already set up, one such market will be established in each of the 60 Assembly constituencies across Tripura to facilitate farmers to sell their produce without any hurdle.

Minister Nath, who also holds the Power and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, informed that since 2018, a total of 144 rural markets have been set up with the financial assistance of NABARD under the RIDF (Rural Infrastructure Development Fund) project.

"From 2018-19 till now, Rs 303.44 crore were spent to build the 144 rural markets in Tripura, while during the last seven years (corresponding period) of the previous Left Front government, only Rs 20 crore was spent for market development," the Minister stated.

He said that two more Tripura districts -- Dhalai and Khowai -- would soon become self-sufficient in food grain production, and the state government is stressing urban farming in the cities.

The minister claimed that of the total eight districts, South Tripura, Sepahijala, and Gomati districts are already self-sufficient in food grain production.

He said that in Tripura, rainfall is abundant, so production is good, but insect attacks on crops are a major issue.

"Earlier, we used to import potatoes from outside Tripura, but within three years, we will become self-sufficient in potato and onion production as well. We are now encouraging farmers to produce more pulses. We are also focusing on organic farming, and production is gradually increasing," the Minister said.

Noting that production is limited in Tripura due to less cultivable land, he said, "If we had more land, we could produce more. Our farmers are very hardworking. If rainfall remains favourable, Dhalai and Khowai will also become self-sufficient in food grain production. In the West District, due to higher population and less land, we are focusing on urban farming, especially horticulture."

The Agriculture Minister said that the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana', launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, targets 100 districts across the country, including North Tripura District, to accelerate agricultural progress.

"In all-India rice production, Tripura is in the sixth position. The national average is 2,882 kg per hectare, while in Tripura it is 3,299 kg per hectare," Minister Nath said.

He said that in pulses, the national average is 881 kg per hectare, while in Tripura it is 856 kg per hectare, which is slightly less.

"In terms of agricultural loans, Sepahijala district ranks first, followed by South District, then West District, while North District has received fewer agricultural loans. All these aspects are being monitored at the national level," said the Minister.

He also mentioned that the agriculture department is emphasising the production of pulses. "The main foundation of India is agriculture. The dream of the Prime Minister is to bring India under modern, creative, and stable management in the field of agriculture and to establish the country as the grain bank of the world," said the Minister.

Minister Nath said that in Tripura, about 70 per cent of the people are directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture for their livelihood.

"Being self-reliant in agriculture means taking the state forward on the path of self-reliance. The Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department is working tirelessly to increase farmers' income and make them self-sufficient in food crop production," the Minister stated.

--IANS

sc/svn