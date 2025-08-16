Tripura sees 132 pc rise in drug destruction, 104 pc rise in seizures: CM Saha

Agartala, Aug 16 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday that police and other security agencies have been instructed to take strict action against people involved in drug smuggling.

The Chief Minister, while inaugurating a voluntary blood donation camp, said that the amount of drugs destroyed and seized has increased significantly in the recent past in Tripura. Saha, who holds both Home and Health and Family Welfare portfolios, said that along with boys, girls are also getting addicted to drugs.

Saying that the state government has intensified its fight against the drug menace, the Chief Minister informed that various security agencies, including the police, are conducting intensive operations against drugs on a regular basis.

He announced that efforts are being made to catch the drug kingpin.

“The police and other agencies have been instructed not to let anyone associated with drugs go free. A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted in the fight against drugs. Work is being done in that way,” Saha said.

He informed that the amount of drugs destroyed has increased by 132 per cent so far this year compared to the same period of last year. The number of drug seizures has increased by 104 per cent during the same period.

The Chief Minister urged the parents to be more vigilant about their children and aware of the bad effects of drugs.

“The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country forward, we are also trying to move forward,” he said.

He said that everything cannot be solved in a single day, as it is not possible to undo the atmosphere created by the work and policies of the Communists and Congress over the last 40 years.

“It needs a lot of time. Still, we want to build a beautiful state. India has now come to the fourth place in terms of economy, whereas earlier it was in the 11th place. Tripura is in the second-highest position among the states of the Northeastern region in terms of GSDP and per capita income,” he added. Saha, urging the people, various organisations, and clubs to donate blood in a much larger way, said that there can be no greater donation than blood donation.

“We can donate clothes, money, food, education, etc., but blood donation is a donation that cannot be bought from the market for money. Blood donation brings a divine feeling. Others can also be motivated through this social activity. We are ahead of other states in the country in blood donation. Out of 100 people, 15 have a negative blood group. Therefore, it is important to maintain an adequate stock of negative blood,” said Saha, a doctor turned politician.

