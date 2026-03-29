Tripura retains top rank in Mann Ki Baat participation; CM highlights progress in Jal Jeevan Mission

Agartala, March 29 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday announced that the state has once again secured the top position nationwide in participation in Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme.

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Speaking after attending the 132nd episode of the programme at Barjala near Agartala, the Chief Minister said the latest broadcast highlighted innovative efforts to provide drinking water to underserved communities.

He expressed pride that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi specifically mentioned mountainous Vanghmun in the Jampui Hills in North Tripura district for its success in ensuring water access.

“Earlier, people in Vanghmun faced significant hardship in accessing drinking water. Today, through innovation, that challenge has been addressed, which is a matter of pride for Tripura,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister added that the programme continues to serve as a platform where the Prime Minister shares insights from across the country, covering topics such as health awareness, agriculture, fisheries, and sports.

He noted that discussions encouraging reduced oil consumption and regular exercise, especially among youth, were particularly relevant.

Saha also highlighted the impact of central welfare initiatives, including free electricity schemes, which he said are benefiting rural populations and refugee communities by improving education and agricultural productivity.

Emphasising progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Chief Minister said that Tripura has increased its coverage from just 3 per cent in 2018 to around 86 per cent at present.

The BJP-led government came to power in Tripura for the first time in 2018, defeating the CPI (M) led Left Front after 35 years.

He expressed confidence that the state will soon achieve 100 per cent coverage in the Jal Jeevan Mission despite various challenges, such as limited natural water sources.

“Through innovative planning and sustained effort, we are determined to achieve full success in the Jal Jeevan Mission in the coming days,” he added.

Several senior leaders and party workers, including Chief Whip of the state Assembly Kalyani Saha Roy and other officials, were present at the event.

--IANS

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