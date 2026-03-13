Tripura reports 8.33 pc drop in crime; achieves major gains in literacy, tourism and farmer support

Agartala, March 13 (IANS) Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on Friday said the state has witnessed a significant improvement in law and order over the past year, with overall crime declining by 8.33 per cent between April and November 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

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Addressing the opening day of the budget session of the Tripura Assembly, the Governor said several categories of crime recorded notable declines.

Property-related offences dropped by 18.51 per cent, crimes against women by 11 per cent, rape cases by 33 per cent, murder by 26 per cent, and cases of hurt and assault by 10 per cent, reflecting stronger deterrence and improved policing.

Highlighting the state’s anti-drug drive under the “Nesha Mukt Tripura” campaign, he said 350 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 against 515 accused between April and November 2025.

During the same period, security forces seized 22,606.50 kg of ganja, 2,11,141 bottles of cough syrup, 6,06,379 tablets methamphetamine, and 1,937.88 grams of heroin/brown sugar.

Authorities also destroyed more than 2.10 crore ganja plants or saplings, marking a 74.45 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The Governor said the implementation of new criminal laws has led to a sharp rise in conviction rates, increasing from 29.47 per cent (January–June 2024) to 60.50 per cent (July-December 2024) and further to 68.25 per cent between January and November 2025.

On the rehabilitation of displaced tribal communities, the Governor said the state government successfully resettled 6,935 Reang tribal families (37,584 individuals) who had fled Mizoram.

The rehabilitation followed the quadripartite agreement signed on January 16, 2020 between the Centre, the governments of Tripura and Mizoram, and representatives of the refugees.

The families have been rehabilitated across 12 locations, with the state completing 6,678 houses along with infrastructure such as roads, schools, anganwadi centres, health and wellness centres, drinking water facilities, electricity, fair price shops and cooperative societies.

In the agriculture sector, the Governor said the government is creating a farmers’ registry covering 2.71 lakh farmers and implementing a Digital Crop Survey in one village per district, which helped the state qualify for Rs 260 crore in special assistance from the Centre.

Under PM-KISAN, a total of Rs 87.47 crore has been credited to 2.17 lakh farmers, while 96,000 farmers have been insured under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

In higher education, the state has initiated steps to upgrade Women’s College into a Women’s University and the Tripura Institute of Technology into a State Technical University.

The Governor also highlighted a major achievement in education, stating that Tripura was declared a fully literate state on June 23, 2025, becoming the third state in India to reach the milestone with a literacy rate of 95.6 per cent under the ULLAS Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Tourism infrastructure has also been strengthened.

The state has constructed 10 new log huts at Chabimura, taking the total to 51 under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, he stated.

Waterfront development projects at Jagannath Dighi in Udaipur, along with new visitor facilities at Surmacherra, Neermahal and Chabimura, have been completed.

Laser, light and sound shows have also been introduced at Krishnasagar and Neermahal, enhancing visitor experience.

Reddy Nallu said that the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Gomati district has been upgraded under the PRASHAD scheme at a cost of Rs 52 crore, while Alpana Gram in Lankamura has been recognised nationally as one of the best tourism villages.

Additionally, a Rs 97.70 crore project to build a replica complex of 51 Shakti Peethas at Banduar park has commenced, while ADB-funded projects worth Rs 179.72 crore are underway to develop major religious and heritage sites across the state, the Governor said.

--IANS

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