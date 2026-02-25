Tripura recorded 8.20 pc drop in crime rate in 2025: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Feb 25 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that Tripura has witnessed a significant decline in the overall crime rate in 2025, with a reduction of 8.20 per cent compared to the previous year.

Addressing the Tripura Police Week function at Arundhuti Nagar on the outskirts of the city, the Chief Minister said the state government would increasingly use modern technology to strengthen law enforcement and intensify cannabis destruction drives.

Saha said Police Week is observed every year to recognise the service, dedication and sacrifices of police personnel, many of whom have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

“This service is a service of sacrifice. Because of your dedication, people feel secure. The law and order situation in Tripura has improved significantly due to the tireless efforts of the Tripura Police. I congratulate all of you on this achievement,” he said.

Highlighting the legacy of the force, the Chief Minister said Tripura Police has completed 150 years of service and is among the oldest police forces in the country. He noted that the force received the President’s Colour on January 12, 2012.

“Criminals are constantly changing their methods by using new technologies. We must also adapt and upgrade our skills. Files have already been initiated to provide advanced training to meet these emerging challenges, and the government will extend all necessary support,” he added.

Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said 3,698 cases were registered in 2025 compared to 4,033 cases in 2024. Property-related offences declined by around 16 per cent, while crimes against the body fell by nearly 14.54 per cent. He said crimes against women declined by 8.1 per cent in 2025, adding that special emphasis is being laid on women’s safety.

“A round-the-clock women's help desk has been set up in every police station, and all-women police stations are operational in every district, totalling nine across the state,” he said. The Chief Minister also spoke about traffic safety measures, stating that a Zero Accident Programme has been launched.

“Sixteen black spots and 84 accident-prone zones have been identified. Interceptor vehicles have been deployed in all districts. Road accidents declined by 8.82 per cent in 2025, while fatalities dropped by 13 per cent,” he said.

On the fight against drugs, Saha reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy. NDPS cases increased in 2025 due to intensified enforcement, along with a sharp rise in seizures and destruction of narcotics.

“There has been a 94.71 per cent increase in cannabis plant destruction and a 92.70 per cent rise in seizure and destruction, with drugs worth Rs 1,641.89 crore eliminated. We are exploring greater use of technology to further boost these drives,” he said.

Referring to border security, the Chief Minister said Tripura Police is acting as the second line of defence. “In 2025, 576 illegal infiltrators and 102 touts were arrested,” he added.

Saha also announced that the cyber police station will be modernised to tackle cybercrime. He further informed that 953 constables have already been recruited, including 318 women.

“The recruitment process for 916 more constables will begin soon, and approval has been given for the recruitment of 218 Sub-Inspectors,” he said.

Senior police and civil administration officials were present at the event.

