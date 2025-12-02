Tripura prioritises self-reliance in farming to support PM Modi’s ‘global grain store’ vision

Agartala, Dec 2 (IANS) The BJP government in Tripura has accorded top priority to achieving self-reliance in the agriculture sector to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a global grain store, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Tuesday.

The Agriculture Minister, while handing over several modern agricultural equipment, including tree saplings and spray machines, to farmers at Mohanpur Agriculture Sub-Division, informed that slowly we have to be fast in every sector, and in this direction, Tripura is moving forward with proper planning. This initiative is very significant in modernising agriculture, increasing production, and building self-reliance among farmers, he said, adding that with the help of equipment and resources, farmers will be able to cultivate more efficiently, which will further accelerate the agricultural development of the state.

“Along with this, we have to become self-reliant. If the North, Gomati, and Sepahijala districts say they will not give rice, then from where will you get it? That is why self-reliance is essential. Under Mohanpur Block, we have to be self-sufficient. We have to work in such a way that all countries import their food from India, and Prime Minister Modi is working to make India a grain store. We have to become self-reliant to fulfil PM Modi’s dream. Our main foundation is agriculture,” said Nath.

The Minister further informed that there was a conception that onion cultivation was not possible, but scientists of the Agriculture College have proved that we can also cultivate onions.

“We cultivate both red and white onions in Tripura now. And we are giving utmost importance to onion and potato cultivation. If we have rice, onion, potato and pulses, then nobody has to worry. And in Tripura, we have everything, and we have to become self-sufficient in food,” Nath stated.

He informed that India exports fish to the USA, China, Europe, and Japan.

“We (Tripura) export eggs to Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Maldives. To Bangladesh, we also export agricultural products, and to Pakistan,” said the Minister.

--IANS

sc/dan