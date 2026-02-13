Tripura prevents 723 child marriages in 9 months, intensifies fight against social evils

Agartala, Feb 13 (IANS) The Tripura government has prevented over 723 child marriages across the state within nine months last year, marking a significant achievement in its sustained campaign against the social evil, Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy said on Friday.

Addressing a state-level awareness programme on “Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat and Gender-Based Violence”, the Minister said that child marriage and gender-based violence continue to pose serious barriers to social progress.

Roy said the core objective of a child marriage-free India is to completely eradicate the practice from society and ensure a safe, dignified and promising future for every child. He noted that child marriage deprives children of their right to education and good health, pushing their futures into darkness, while violence and discrimination against women and girl children remain major challenges to building a healthy society.

The Minister pointed out that discrimination often begins within families, where differences are created between sons and daughters. “To build a healthy society, we must move beyond such family-level discrimination. Strict enforcement of laws is needed to curb gender-based violence, along with stronger social and institutional mechanisms to stop child marriage,” he said.

Highlighting government initiatives, Roy said that nine ‘Sakhi One Stop Centres’ are currently operational in eight districts to ensure women’s safety, and another centre will be opened soon in West Tripura district. With this addition, a total of 10 centres will work towards ensuring the safety and security of women and children across the state.

He stressed that active participation from all sections of society is crucial for the success of the campaign. “Unless every family, neighbourhood and respected members of society come forward, these social evils cannot be eradicated,” he added.

Roy also referred to financial assistance schemes aimed at supporting girls and discouraging early marriage. Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, eligible beneficiaries receive financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to reduce economic pressures that often lead to early marriage.

In addition, several welfare schemes are being implemented to empower adolescent girls and promote their continued education.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Roy said the goal is to bring child marriage cases down to zero and ensure equal opportunities for both men and women, adding that the state’s overall development depends on safeguarding the rights, education and well-being of girls.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Protection of Child Rights Jayanti Debbarma said that along with legal measures, collective social participation is essential to prevent child marriage and ensure child protection. She emphasised the need to create awareness among parents and guardians at the family level.

Chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Women, Jharna Debbarma, said that to secure the future of the next generation and build a better India and a better Tripura, society must discard discrimination between sons and daughters. She stressed that girl children should be given greater opportunities and support to move forward.

A senior official of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department said that between April and December last year, 758 child marriages were reported across Tripura’s eight districts, of which 723 were prevented with the active support of officials and NGOs.

During the same period, 32 FIRs were registered in connection with child marriages, and 1,088 awareness camps were conducted across the state.

