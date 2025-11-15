Tripura MLAs' delegation visits Gujarat Assembly for a five-day study tour

Ahmedabad, Nov 15 (IANS) A six-member delegation from the Tripura Assembly's Petition Committee visited the Gujarat Assembly for a five-day visit, gaining a first-hand understanding of the House's functioning, technological advancements, and public-centric initiatives, government officials said on Saturday.

The delegation, led by Committee Chairperson Abhishek Debroy, included members Shambulal Chakma, Antra Sarkar Deb, Nandita Debbarma, Birajit Sinha, and Ashoke Chandra Mitra.

On arrival, the team was warmly welcomed by Gujarat Assembly officials, including Joint Secretary Rita Mehta and Deputy Secretary Dinesh Chaudhary, who briefed them in detail on the Assembly's operational best practices.

The Tripura delegation was introduced to several major governance initiatives successfully implemented in Gujarat, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Nal Se Jal programme, and the PM Surya Ghar rooftop solar initiative, along with Gujarat's achievements and progress under these Centre-sponsored schemes.

They were also given insights into the state's flagship grievance redressal platform -- "Mukhya Mantri Jan-Fariyad Nivaran: Rajya Swagat Programme" -- launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The delegation members expressed appreciation for the programme's model and implementation.

The delegation further toured the Assembly's NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application) Service Centre, where they were briefed on Gujarat's shift towards paperless legislative functioning.

During their visit to the main House, they observed the seating arrangements for Ministers, MLAs, the press gallery, VVIP sections, officers' gallery, and the public viewing gallery that enables citizens to witness Assembly proceedings.

Joint Secretary Rita Mehta also presented the official rulebook of the Gujarat Assembly to the visiting members and explained various aspects of House procedure and the Assembly's digital resources.

The Tripura delegation is on a five-day visit to Gujarat, from November 14-18, during which they will also tour key sites, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Narmada, Somnath, and Dwarka.

Officials said the team was particularly impressed by Gujarat's governance systems, legislative infrastructure, and citizen-oriented service delivery.

