Tripura minister calls for greater youth participation in politics at Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament

Agartala, March 14 (IANS) Emphasising the importance of youth participation in politics, Tripura Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Saturday that the involvement of honest and educated young people is essential to strengthen democracy.

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Addressing the state-level session of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2026 at the Tripura Assembly, the Minister said youths are the builders of the nation's future and must actively contribute to shaping the country.

He added that while India achieved independence in 1947, the country should aim to become the world's leading nation by 2047.

"Only 22 years are left. We must build a strong foundation now. I have not come here merely to deliver a speech but to ignite a fire -- a fire of ideas, courage and responsibility," Minister Nath said.

Highlighting the role of young people in the nation's progress, he added that youth have always played a crucial role in major movements, including the freedom struggle and social reforms.

"Today we face several challenges -- poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and discrimination. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these challenges have significantly declined," he said.

The Minister also stressed that democracy is more than just voting during elections.

"India is the world's largest democracy, but democracy is not limited to casting votes. It is about practising conscience, respecting diverse opinions and having the courage to stand for the truth," he said.

Referring to India's cultural and spiritual heritage, Minister Nath said the country draws inspiration from great leaders and thinkers such as Swami Vivekananda, Subhas Chandra Bose, Gautama Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi.

"We believe in peace, but we also know how to respond if someone challenges us, as the nation is being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Minister Nath said that development should not be measured only through economic indicators like GDP but also through improvements in people's lives.

"Development means providing laptops to students in villages, ensuring financial stability for farmers and strengthening the safety and empowerment of women," he added.

He also highlighted India's demographic advantage, noting that the country's large youth population is its greatest strength.

"Our biggest asset is our human resources, which are unmatched anywhere in the world. This is a blessing for our nation. However, our youth must be guided by morality, integrity, a spirit of research and inquiry, and humanity," he said.

Minister Nath urged young people not to shy away from politics.

"If honest and educated individuals do not participate in politics, democracy will weaken. Youth should not fear politics. They must engage in every sphere of society because today's youth are the nation's builders of tomorrow," he added.

The event was also attended by Speaker-in-Charge Ram Prasad Paul, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, Cooperation Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, and MLA Chitta Ranjan Debbarma.

--IANS

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