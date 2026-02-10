Tripura implements special measures to control stray dogs, roadside animals as per SC orders

Agartala, Feb 10 (IANS) In compliance with the Supreme Court directives, the Tripura government has taken special measures across the state to control stray dogs and animals roaming on roads in accordance, officials said on Tuesday.

Read More

Animal Resources Development Department Secretary Deepa D. Nair said that under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs have been made mandatory. She added that initiatives are underway to establish Animal Birth Control centres and animal shelters through local bodies and municipal authorities with the support of the Animal Resources Development Department.

Nair informed that the Agartala Municipal Corporation has already set up an Animal Birth Control centre at Hapania, while an animal shelter is functioning at Radha Kishore Nagar. Similar arrangements have also been made in other municipal areas in collaboration with the department and animal welfare organisations, she told the media.

The official said nodal officers have been appointed at all important locations, including educational institutions, hospitals, bus stands and railway stations, to manage and control stray dogs.

She further said that a 24-hour surveillance and rapid response system has been introduced to control animals roaming on national highways through joint efforts of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Public Works Department, Transport Department, municipal bodies and district administrations.

Identified animals are being shifted to designated shelters and gaushalas, where facilities for food, drinking water and veterinary care are available. Several help lines have also been launched for effective management of stray dogs and roaming animals.

Director of the Animal Resources Development Department Neeraj Kumar Chanchal said that adequate stocks of anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin have been ensured at all hospitals. He added that awareness programmes are being conducted in all educational institutions to sensitise students about the behaviour of stray dogs and roaming animals, diseases transmitted by them, preventive measures and basic first aid.

Chanchal said infrastructure related to the management of stray dogs and roaming animals is being strengthened across the state, and specialised training is being provided to personnel involved in the work. At present, the state has three ‘Gaushalas’ at Devipur, Mohanpur and Dharmanagar, and five more ‘Gaushalas’ will be set up in five districts through Non-Government Organisations (NGOs).

He also said that around 2,000 cattle have been rescued in recent years through various operations to prevent cattle smuggling.

--IANS

sc/uk