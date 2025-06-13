Tripura has begun experimental soilless hydroponic farming: Minister

Agartala, June 13 (IANS) The Tripura government has experimentally started the hydroponics method of cultivation without any soil, the state’s agriculture minister Ratan Lal Nath said here on Friday.

The Minister said that the hydroponics farming experiment was initiated at the Horticulture Research Complex at Nagicherra in West Tripura District. “After finding its success, we would execute the hydroponics farming in different parts of the state,” Nath told the media.

An official of the Horticulture Research Complex said that hydroponics is an urban farming method of growing plants without soil, using a nutrient-rich water solution instead. This technique allows for controlled environments, efficient resource utilisation, and disease-free crop production, he said.

According to the official, hydroponics can be used for small-scale hobbyist gardens or large-scale commercial farming of eight to ten varieties of leafy vegetables. The Agriculture Minister said that as part of the 15-day nationwide campaign of 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', 873 meetings and gatherings were held in Tripura’s eight districts from May 29 to June 12, and over 1.95 lakh farmers attended these meetings despite inclement weather and heavy rain during these periods.

In compliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making country self-sufficient in agricultural productivity and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s scheme of pre-kharif season campaign, the minister said in collaboration with the scientists of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) in each district, has completed the massive 15-day long campaign on Thursday. Through this programme, farmers are being informed about research for advanced agriculture, keeping in mind the needs of their specific area, climatic conditions, soil fertility capacity and other factors, Nath told the media.

Along with this, efforts were also being made to listen to the practical problems and needs of farmers and find their solutions, so that the direction and policies of future agricultural research can be decided, he added. The Minister said that the main slogan of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan was ‘Lab to Land’ as many farmers do not know which crop is suitable in their particular land and how to cultivate a particular crop in the prevailing tropical conditions, and also during the lengthy monsoon period.

During this campaign, agricultural scientists explained every aspect to the farmers. Claiming that Tripura would be self-sufficient in food-grain production within the next few years, Nath said that out of eight districts, three districts – Sepahijala, South Tripura and Gomati – and out of 58 blocks, 30 blocks have already become self-sufficient in food production.

He said that the monthly income of farmers in the state was only Rs 6,580 a few years back, and now it has increased to Rs 13,590. With agriculture being the main sector, Tripura has 4.74 lakh farmers. Drone and other latest technologies are being utilised in Tripura to increase productivity and to follow the scientific method of farming, the agriculture minister said, terming the farmers as “Annadata”. Nath said, “Armed forces are protecting our country, and the farmers are providing us with food and nutrients.”

