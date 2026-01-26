Tripura Guv Indrasena Reddy Nallu delivers R-Day address in Bengali, wins public acclaim

Agartala, Jan 26 (IANS) In a pathbreaking gesture that resonated strongly with the cultural and linguistic sentiments of the people, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on Monday delivered his Republic Day address entirely in Bengali at the state-level celebrations, drawing widespread appreciation.

Read More

The 77th Republic Day function, held at the Assam Rifles Ground here, witnessed an unprecedented and warmly received departure from tradition, as the Governor Reddy Nallu, whose mother tongue is Telugu, addressed dignitaries, officials, security personnel, students and the public in fluent Bengali language.

Observers said the Governor’s choice of language went beyond symbolism, reflecting respect for Tripura’s linguistic heritage and fostering a sense of cultural integration and inclusivity. The address evoked visible surprise and admiration among senior state officials, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and top civil service and security officers, many of whom were impressed by the Governor’s command over one of the local official languages of the state.

The strongest response, however, came from the public and student sections, who greeted the address with spontaneous applause. For many, the moment represented a rare and meaningful connection between the constitutional head of the state and ordinary citizens, reinforcing a sense of pride and belonging.

Following the ceremony, Chief Minister Saha congratulated Governor Reddy Nallu for the initiative, noting that the gesture honoured Tripura’s linguistic and cultural identity, where Bengali is the official language spoken by the majority of the population. The move was widely viewed as a step towards strengthening cultural harmony and reinforcing the inclusive spirit of the Republic.

In his Republic Day speech, the Governor highlighted the achievements of Tripura in various fields. Unfurling the National Flag at the main Republic Day function held at the Assam Rifles ground here, the Governor said that women's empowerment remains one of the priority sectors of the Tripura government. He said that over 1.08 lakh women in the state have become ‘Lakhpati Didis’, making Tripura a national frontrunner in rural women entrepreneurship.

A ‘Lakhpati Didi’ is a member of a Self-Help Group (SHG) whose annual household income exceeds Rs 1 lakh.

Former BJP leader from Telangana, Reddy Nallu, was sworn in as the 20th Governor of Tripura on October 26, 2023. A three-time MLA, Reddy Nallu had won from Malakpet constituency in the 1983, 1985 and 1999 elections, and also served as the floor leader of the BJP in the combined Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

The 77-year-old political leader also served as the President of the BJP in the combined state of Andhra Pradesh from 2003 to 2007 and as the national secretary of the BJP in 2014.

Reddy Nallu took additional charge as Mizoram Governor for a few months in September 2024 after the then Governor of the state (Mizoram), Hari Babu Kambhampati, was on leave due to medical reasons.

--IANS

sc/uk