Tripura govt to move HC to reopen 1996 massacre case: CM Saha

Agartala, Dec 12 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the state government will approach the High Court seeking permission to reopen the Kalyanpur Bazar Colony massacre case, asserting that the move aims to ensure justice for the victims and bring the perpetrators to account.

The Chief Minister, while paying tribute to the victims of the Kalyanpur Bazar Colony massacre in Khowai district, said that 29 years back, on the night of December 12, 1996, the mass killing occurred. The elderly people today have witnessed the incident.

At that time, 26 innocent persons, including children, elderly persons, women, and men, were killed by militants.

He said, “I paid floral tribute to those who were martyred, and I seek blessings from them to give me the strength to fight for justice. Everyone is aware, who was responsible. I want to think what name should be given to the Communists.”

Saha alleged that Communist means murderer, rapist, terrorist, and suppressor of people; these are all synonyms of Communist.

“I feel very bad that CPI (M) has 10 MLAs in the Assembly. I am shocked at how they got elected. They never talk about the people; they only talk about their cadres. The CPI (M) and its frontal organisation Ganamukti Parishad cadres have joined local parties and are creating disturbance, as the control room is in Lal Bhavan at Melarmath in Agartala,” the Chief Minister said.

He informed that a list is being prepared, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President J.P. Nadda are making the list, and nobody will be spared.

Saha said that if everyone wants peace, then the present government is working to ensure peace in the state.

Claiming that in the South Tripura district, around 69 persons were killed during the CPI (M) regime, the CM said that the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) militant outfit carried out the massacre in the district in different years.

He said that during the past several years, after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, around 12 accords were signed to bring terrorists into the mainstream and to restore peace in the Northeast region.

The terrorists who killed people, raped, and created violence will not be spared, the Chief Minister warned and said that even now, some of those terrorists, wearing masks, work for people, but God is watching everything. “Our government will try to punish them. The Communists created the jungle raj in the state. The Congress, which was once against the Communists, has now contested elections together with them. BJP is achieving one victory after another,” said Saha.

He said that during the last few years, the BJP government has continued to take various initiatives for the overall development of the jati (non-tribals) and janajati (tribals) communities across the state of Tripura.

“We will not allow politics with guns and sharp weapons. We will build a new Tripura. The Communists have never paid homage to those killed by militants. I will appeal to the High Court to allow us to reopen these cases in a new way to ensure justice and punish the perpetrators,” he added.

Government Chief Whip in the state Assembly, Kalyan Roy, MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury, and others accompanied the Chief Minister.

--IANS

sc/dan