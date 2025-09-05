Tripura govt to create education hub in state: CM Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday announced that the state government would set up an education hub in the state.

Addressing a function organised on the occasion of the 64th Teachers' Day-2025 programme, the Chief Minister said that the state government has taken a series of schemes and programmes to provide quality education.

“Teachers not only impart bookish knowledge but also provide physical, mental, and emotional support to students. They should strive to nurture good human beings with moral values, while continuously upgrading their own skills and learning with patience,” he said.

Besides, three old government level universities, including a Central university, several private universities have already been set up, and more are in the process of being established in the state, said Saha who also holds the Education portfolio.

He announced that in addition to the 25 existing government degree colleges, the state government would set up three more new degree colleges in Ambassa, Kakraban and Karbook.

Stressing the importance of girls’ education, he announced that a women’s university would be set up in the state soon.

The Chief Minister said that since the BJP government came to power in 2018, over 19,800 government jobs have been provided so far, including 5,215 as teachers and 125 as librarians.

As per the National Education Policy-2020 monitoring of studies, the performance of students and teachers would be improved in a big way, the Chief Minister said, adding that the teachers must go beyond the stipulated syllabus, and they should encourage the students to do something positive and innovative.

He said that on June 23, Tripura became the third state in the country to achieve full literacy after Goa and Mizoram.

“By successfully implementing the ‘ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) – New India Literacy Programme', Tripura’s literacy rate has now increased to 95.6 per cent,” CM Saha pointed out.

He said that Tripura has achieved the recognition of a fully literate state, which is a matter of great pride for the people of the state.

“We are working on Nipun Tripura for developing education in children, and PM Shri Schools are being implemented here. We have also undertaken campaigns like Saharsh to provide education with cheers,” CM Saha said, adding that the government has introduced the Tripura School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework to create healthy competition among schools through which we can identify loopholes and address them.

He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Education Policy (NEP) has been introduced to bring qualitative changes in the education system, with a strong focus on Indian cultural heritage and rich history.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated three outstanding teachers and social activists for their significant contributions to education and creativity. The three teachers and social activists are Dr Atul Debbarma, Pranati Debbarma, Samir Chakraborty.

