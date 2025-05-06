Tripura govt plans to deploy ‘special executives’ as tourist police: CM Saha

Agartala, May 6 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday announced that the state government is planning to deploy ‘special executives’ as tourist police in all the tourist spots in the state.

After inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 210 crore under the Amarpur sub-division in the Gomati District, the Chief Minister said that with the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government in Tripura has given major trust in the tourism sector.

He said that under various Central schemes, including “Prasad” (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive), the state government has taken several ambitious projects to upgrade the tourism infrastructure across the state.

Claiming that Tripura is now an insurgency-free state, Saha said: “We must give a message to people that the state is a peaceful place. Insurgency was there, but the NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura) and ATTF (All Tripura Tiger Force) militants surrendered, and now Tripura is free from insurgency.”

“Our law and order has significantly improved. We have seen the 35 years of rule of the CPI-M-led Left Front and the Congress. They have never thought of developing tourism, while PM Modi is always saying Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and making women self-reliant. We are working to keep tourism in front,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Tripura has many tourist spots like Unakoti, Ujjayanta Palace, Rudrasagar, among others.

“We are spending a lot of money on the development of tourist spots. We must come together to promote our tourism,” said the Chief Minister.

A Rs 67 crore project was undertaken for the development of ‘Chabimura’, which is famous for its panels of rock carving on a steep mountain wall on the bank of the Gomati River in southern Tripura.

He said that previous governments used the Janajati (tribal) people for vote bank politics, and now the present BJP government is working for their all-around development.

“Now the tribals are very happy. People want peace and development, they don’t want disturbance and violence,” said Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Later, in Amarpur Sub-division, comprising three Assembly constituencies, a total of Rs 210 crore worth of projects were inaugurated and foundation stones laid.

--IANS

sc/dan