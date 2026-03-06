Tripura govt focuses on boosting exports and increasing production: Agriculture Minister

Agartala, March 6 (IANS) Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Friday said that the BJP government’s main aim is to increase agricultural production and exports so that farmers can derive greater benefits.

The Minister, along with Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, flagged off a consignment of 3 metric tonnes (MT) of Kaalikhasa and Harinarayan (both organic aromatic rice native to Tripura) paddy to Kolkata from Agartala Railway Station.

Nath said that the main goal of the state government is to increase farmers’ income. “We have been working towards this from day one, aiming to double farmers’ income while ensuring the sustainable development of agriculture,” he said.

The Minister said that a private organisation is exporting 3 MT of Kaalikhasa and Harinarayan paddy to Kolkata from the state. The initiative has been taken by two Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), Bosong Group of Tulasikhar in Khowai district and Thansa Farmers Organisation from Gomati district.

“Since our government came into power, we have been forming FPCs. Their responsibility is to unite farmers and ensure they receive proper prices for their produce,” the Minister said.

He informed that a total of 3 MT of organic paddy, including 2.5 MT of Kaalikhasa and 0.5 MT of Harinarayan, is being sent outside the state. The Minister also said that the paddy is being exported to help preserve its fragrance for a longer period.

“This paddy costs around Rs 55 per kg in the market, but through these FPCs, farmers are selling it at Rs 70 per kg. Our main goal is that farmers should get the maximum benefit. We should all stand beside them, and the state government is fully supporting farmers. Our ultimate target is higher production and exports so that farmers can benefit more,” he added.

