Tripura govt ensures merit-based, transparent recruitment: CM Saha

Agartala, Nov 24 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Monday, reaffirmed the state government's commitment to transparent recruitment and the development of education and health sectors.

Distributing appointment letters to the physical education teachers and special educators at the Muktadhara Auditorium here, the Chief Minister said that from the very beginning, the BJP-led state government has ensured transparency in government recruitment.

During the event, 102 physical education teachers and 55 special educators under the School Education Department were handed over appointment letters.

"No one can now claim that political affiliation is required to secure a government job. If one has the qualifications, it is definitely possible to get a job," CM Saha said.

Highlighting the state government's efforts, the Chief Minister told that 20,181 individuals have been provided employment in various departments so far, including die-in-harness cases.

"Of these, 6,998 appointments have been made in the Education Department alone for postgraduate teachers (PGT), graduate teacher (GT) and undergraduate teacher (UGT) positions, underscoring the state government's focus on strengthening human resources in the sector."

Chief Minister Saha emphasised that improving the quality of education remains a top priority.

"Our aim is to ensure that students receive quality education in a friendly, conducive and supportive environment. The appearance and demeanour of those who received appointment letters today show that they are deserving candidates," he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted several initiatives under the National Education Policy, introduced under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at reviving India's traditional education values.

He shared that more than 5,000 individuals have been appointed through contractual and outsourcing processes.

Detailing state-level educational reforms, CM Saha mentioned initiatives such as Nipun Tripura, CM Saath, Mission Mukul, and Saharsha, along with the conversion of 125 schools into Vidya Jyoti institutions and 84 schools into PM-Shri schools.

The state has also launched the CM Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana to empower girl students, the Chief Minister said.

"Tripura's higher education sector has also expanded significantly, with the presence of three medical colleges, nursing, Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery and General Nursing and Midwifery colleges, as well as Agriculture, Fishery, and Veterinary colleges, Indian Institutes of Information Technology, National Law University, National Forensic Science University, National Institutes of Technology, and several private universities. Under the Target Project, 10 aspirants have already received assistance to compete in national-level examinations," he added.

Senior officials, including Special Secretary of Education Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Director of School Education N.C. Sharma, Director of Basic Education Rajiv Dutta, and Director of State Council of Educational Research and Training, L. Darlong, were present at the ceremony.

