Tripura emerging as model state in development; ADB roadmap to boost industrial growth: CM Saha

Agartala, Feb 13 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said here that Tripura is emerging as a model state in the effective implementation of development programmes, made possible by the prevailing atmosphere of law and order, peace and harmony.

The Chief Minister added on Thursday that the state government is committed to ensuring good governance and has adopted special policies to promote industrial development in Tripura.

Chief Minister Saha was speaking after releasing a book titled 'Strategic Approach to Industrial Development Roadmap', prepared by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), at the Tripura Institute of Transformation War Room.

He said that the adoption of the ADB-prepared industrial development roadmap would significantly accelerate long-term industrial growth in the state.

"This roadmap will help transform Tripura into a regional trade and manufacturing hub. Sectors such as rubber, bamboo and food processing have been accorded priority for industrial development," he added.

The Chief Minister noted that Tripura is ahead of many states in implementing the Central government's vision document programmes.

"If states develop rapidly, the country will also progress. At present, several investors from outside the state are showing keen interest in setting up industries in Tripura. The ADB's industrial development roadmap has played an important role in attracting investments to the state," he added.

Chief Minister Saha also said that the assistance provided by the Asian Development Bank would be instrumental in building a "new Tripura".

"This support is a major achievement for the state. The government aims to accelerate industrial growth by effectively utilising the state's available raw materials and human resources," he added.

Asian Development Bank Country Director Mio Oka, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Secretary Kiran Gitte, and other senior officials were present at the event.

--IANS

sc/khz