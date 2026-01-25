Tripura CM warns BJP workers against unlawful activities

Agartala, Jan 25 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday sent a strong message to the BJP workers, warning that no illegal or unlawful activities by party members would be tolerated.

The Chief Minister said there was no place for unlawful activities in the BJP and that strict action would be taken against those violating party discipline.

“A section of party workers is not fully aware of the party’s functioning. They should understand what the party and its leaders want,” Saha told the media.

He said directions have been issued to take stern action against those found involved in illicit or unlawful activities.

“For the unlawful acts of a few individuals, the image and reputation of the BJP will not be allowed to be tarnished. We have to show that the BJP is not like the CPI (M) and the Congress,” the Chief Minister said.

Saha’s remarks came a day after a BJP leader was arrested by the police in connection with alleged criminal activities.

The ruling BJP on Sunday suspended Rajib Saha, President of the Barjala Mandal Committee (an assembly constituency), with immediate effect.

In an order, state BJP General Secretary Amit Rakshit said: “As per the direction of the state President, Tripura Pradesh BJP, Rajib Bhattacharjee, MP (Rajya Sabha), Rajib Saha, President, 4-Barjala Mandal Committee of the BJP, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect for his alleged involvement and arrest by police on January 24 in connection with criminal activities.”

Sources said multiple complaints had been lodged against Rajib Saha for allegedly illegally collecting money from people, including those purchasing land in the Barjala area on the outskirts of Agartala.

Last week, Rajib Saha allegedly misbehaved with the Tripura High Court Registrar (Administration, Planning and Head of Office), Sankar Lal Dutta, and assaulted his bodyguard when the judicial officer visited the Barjala area to inspect land intended for purchase.

Police later arrested Rajib Saha after a case was registered based on a complaint filed by the bodyguard of the judicial officer. Dutta was earlier the District and Sessions Judge in Gomati district. The incident triggered widespread political reactions in the state.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the BJP in Tripura cautioned its members against misrepresenting the party’s views or positions.

Without naming any individual, the Tripura BJP state committee said it had come to its notice that a person was falsely introducing himself as a prospective state president of the party and visiting various districts and mandals to establish contact with party workers, thereby creating confusion and misinformation.

The party clarified that, as per its organisational structure and constitution, the election or appointment of the state president and other office-bearers is carried out only through a defined, transparent and constitutionally mandated process.

“The Tripura BJP unit has asserted that such activities, which are outside the party constitution, are against party discipline and constitute serious acts of indiscipline,” state BJP media cell in-charge Sunit Sarkar said in a statement.

He said that at the direction of the state BJP President, all district presidents, mandal presidents and party workers have been instructed that the party will not tolerate any form of indiscipline, misinformation or activities carried out in violation of the party constitution.

The party also appealed to its members not to associate with individuals or groups indulging in such activities, warning that appropriate organisational action would be taken against violators in accordance with party rules. The election of a new Tripura BJP state president is long overdue.

Incumbent president Rajib Bhattacharjee, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, continues to hold the post after the party postponed the election schedule in July last year.

--IANS

sc/dan