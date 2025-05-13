Tripura CM warns against offensive, misleading posts on social media

Agartala, May 13 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday warned people against making incorrect, offensive and misleading posts on social media.

The Chief Minister, while addressing an official function, said that nowadays, a section of people write whatever they want on social media.

“However, we are now keeping a strict vigil on such activities. There must be some limitations, or else strict action would be taken,” said Saha, who also holds the home portfolio.

He claimed that compared to 2023, the overall crime rate decreased by 19.4 per cent last year (2024) and announced that the government would soon recruit 916 constables and 218 Sub-Inspectors for Tripura Police to further improve policing in the state.

“There were so many talks about the recruitment, and many had raised questions. But the present state government works on time and in an absolutely transparent manner. Nobody can say that with the interference of a third person, government jobs are being provided. This government provides jobs based on merit and in a transparent way,” he said.

Saha also informed that from February 12 this year, developmental projects worth Rs 368.21 crore related to infrastructure and development across various departments have been inaugurated or foundation stones have been laid to develop the state.

He said: “We are also stressing on quality of teachers by providing them better training. We have also kept 33 per cent reservation of government posts for women to empower them.”

“We will slowly reduce the deficiency in police strength, as maintaining law and order and providing security to the people are one of our priorities. We must empower the Police for better law and order and have given a free hand to the state forces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a free hand has been given to the armed forces in Operation Sindoor. And we have seen how they carried out operations against the terrorists,” he said.

