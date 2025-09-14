Tripura CM urges people to create mass movement against drugs, AIDS

Agartala, Sep 14 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday urged everyone to create a mass movement and awareness through discussion and uninterrupted campaign on issues like drug addiction, HIV and AIDS, assuring that the government will cooperate in this regard.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the 44th Foundation Day and Blood Donation Camp organised by Nikhil Tripura Mahanam Sevak Sangha at a temple in Agartala, said that through voluntary blood donation, “We spread a message and also encourage others to come forward in donating blood voluntarily”.

He said that it is urgently necessary to create public movement and awareness through discussion and review on issues like addiction, HIV, AIDS, etc. The government would cooperate and extend all possible support in this regard. There is no alternative to blood. From the human body, not only blood but also many organs, including the kidney, liver, can be transplanted, said Saha, who himself is a dental surgeon.

“We must discuss these matters to unite everyone against drug menaces and the illegal drug trade. We must work for strengthening the society with joint efforts,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the betterment of the people, especially the poor. Referring to women empowerment, the Chief Minister said that in Tripura, among the 4.85 lakh women members of over 50,000 Self Help Groups (SHGs), as many as 1,08,281 women emerged as ‘Lakhpati Didis’ through their engagement in various enterprising units.

The number of women SHGs has also been gradually increased. We must spread these positive developments and also extend our support to the government. We must work to promote entrepreneurship, as there are many opportunities. We must stand against evil practices. There are many who have worked against such practices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to revive the nation’s old culture and history, keeping these two aspects at the forefront,” he said.

Saha said that if anyone wants to achieve something in life, they must move forward with a clear direction. “People must work with ideals, and through that, one can truly find themselves,” he added. Saha also stated that the country has been progressing in all aspects, starting from the economy and infrastructure, among others.

“Earlier, we were in 11th position, and now India is in 4th position in terms of economy in the world. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has been working with the vision of making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Every household must witness development and an increase in per capita income,” he added.

