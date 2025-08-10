Tripura CM takes part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, encourages people to celebrate spirit of Independence

Agartala, Aug 10 (IANS) Days ahead of the country's 79th Independence Day, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, accompanied by State BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee, took part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign here on Sunday and encouraged people to celebrate the spirit of Independence .

The initiative, as part of the nationwide campaign, saw Chief Minister Saha, State BJP Chief Bhattacharjee (also Rajya Sabha member), and other leaders distributing the national flag to households across the capital city, with special focus on children and women.

Walking through residential areas, Chief Minister Saha and other leaders personally handed over the tricolour, encouraging citizens to hoist it proudly at their homes and important places.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the campaign, urging people, especially the younger generation, to learn about the national flag, freedom fighters, their sacrifices, and the long struggle for India's Independence.

Chief Minister Saha, a dental surgeon, noted that, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been undertaken in Tripura along with the rest of the country, for the past two years.

This year's campaign began on August 2 and is being conducted in three phases, culminating in the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

"Through this initiative, we are not only showing our respect to the National Flag, we also remember and reiterate the sacrifice of our freedom fighters," Chief Minister Saha said, adding people must honour those warriors and freedom fighters who have given up their lives for the country, or are serving tirelessly, to safeguard our nation's sovereignty.

He said that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement is not just about hoisting the flag, it is about igniting the spirit of patriotism in every heart.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote: "Celebrating the spirit of Independence! August is a month of pride, and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative brings our nation together. Today, I had the privilege of distributing national flags to homes as part of a campaign organised by Shibnagar Modern Club and Amra Tarun Dal. Let's honour the sacrifices of our martyrs and wave the Tricolor high!"

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents, with children waving the Tricolour and chanting patriotic slogans, setting the tone for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations across Tripura.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign (August 2 to 15) started under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage people to bring the Tricolour home and to hoist it to mark India's Independence.

The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian national flag.

The Ministry of Culture is the nodal Ministry for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

