Tripura CM Saha warns CPI(M)-backed elements in local parties against creating unrest

Agartala, Dec 11 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Thursday, cautioned that a section of CPI (M)-backed elements, now active within local political parties, is trying to create disturbances to malign the state as they continue to lose their political ground.

Addressing a gathering at Sutarmura in Charilam of Sepahijala district, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J.P. Nadda are closely observing the situation in Tripura, and that a list of troublemakers is being prepared.

"We want peace in Tripura. The state is known for peace, but some people are trying to create unrest and defame Tripura. They are losing their relevance. They claimed that without their candidate in 2023, BJP would not return to power. But where were they in 2018? How did the BJP form the government then? It was possible due to the blessings of PM Modi," CM Saha said.

Issuing a warning to these elements, the Chief Minister urged them not to violate human rights and asked them to join the BJP instead of "walking the wrong path".

Chief Minister Saha alleged that vested interests are misleading 'janajati' (tribal) communities, despite the Central and state governments implementing numerous welfare schemes for them.

"During Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, a separate department was created for tribal affairs. Now, PM Modi is working tirelessly for the janajati people. We are following his direction and implementing several schemes. BJP will expand everywhere; no one can stop us. Some CPI(M)-backed unruly elements have joined local parties and are creating problems," he said.

Recalling the 2021 TTAADC (Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council) elections, CM Saha said BJP workers had come under attack then, but stressed that such activities will not be tolerated now.

"There is no such scope anymore. We will take strict legal action. We do not support such politics, and people want peace," he added.

Warning local political parties, CM Saha said that hooligans supported by CPI(M) are joining them to trigger unrest.

"We respect alliance norms. We are providing massive funds to the TTAADC. No one can create unity through communal provocation or muscle power. We will use every necessary measure to maintain peace," he said.

State BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, State party Secretary Devid Debbarma, former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha President Nabadal Banik, Sepahijala Zila Parishad Sabhadhipati Supriya Das Datta, district president Biplab Chakraborty, Mandal President Tapas Das and others were present at the event.

--IANS

sc/khz