Tripura CM Saha warns against divisive politics, vows action against violence

Agartala, Oct 22 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that some people are still pursuing the politics of division and conspiracy in the style of the communists but trying to mislead the Janajati (tribal) community will not be of any use.

Chief Minister Saha, also a senior BJP leader, was speaking while inaugurating the Takajala party office in Sepahijala district. He said that the people of Tripura believe in peace, development, and democracy, and the present state government will not tolerate the use of muscle power in the state under any circumstances.

“If anyone attacks us, we will give a befitting reply through legal means,” he said.

On this occasion, 690 voters from 200 families, mostly tribals, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Chief Minister welcomed them.

CM Saha said: “Our predecessors established the BJP through self-sacrifice. Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee died mysteriously in Jammu and Kashmir while trying to protect the integrity of India. The BJP continues to move forward with the ideals of Pandit Deen Dayal Ji. His body was recovered in Mughalsarai. The Karyakartas of the BJP are not afraid of any situation.”

Without naming any party, the Chief Minister said that any party or other party activists may try to stop us or resort to violence, but such things are temporary and will not succeed in the long run.

“The BJP was able to wrest power from the communists by strengthening its organization,” Saha said and warned that anyone who threatens the BJP is living in a dream.

He said: “We all have the right to do politics, but there should be dignity in politics. We have seen the rule of the Communists and the Congress before. We witnessed incidents of murder, terrorism, rape, and arson during their regimes.”

The BJP believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas because we must move forward with everyone. Everyone deserves development and the BJP and its governments are working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saha asserted.

He further said that the BJP Janajati Morcha (tribal wing) is working for the development of the Janajati community, but if anyone thinks they can obstruct that development, they are mistaken.

Noting that the house of local Mandal (party local branch) President was attacked at Takajala, the Chief Minister claimed that this kind of culture, in the same style as the Communists, continues again and again. He said that the way the Prime Minister has changed the terminology of politics, we also want to change the terminology of Tripura’s politics.

“If someone has a point to make, they can say it. We will do whatever is necessary for our safety. We will not harm anyone, but if someone harms us unjustly, we will seek justice through legal means,” said Saha. The Chief Minister also said that one of the objectives of the government is to improve the socio-economic condition of the Janajati people.

“Earlier, the Janajati community was used for vote-bank politics. Many parties misled them and brought them to the streets. After our government came to power, we have prioritized the development of the Janajati community,” he added.

The meeting was attended by BJP state President and Rajya Sabha member Rajib Bhattacharjee, state party General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, tribal welfare minister Bikas Debbarma, district president Biplab Chakraborty, Takajala Mandal leader Nirmal Debbarma, and other senior party leaders.

--IANS

sc/pgh