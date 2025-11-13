Tripura CM Saha stresses unity between tribal and non-tribal communities

Agartala, Nov 13 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the Jaati (non-tribals) and Janajati (tribals) communities must live together in harmony, and the government always remains cautious to protect the ethnic unity of the state.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the home portfolio, said that the state government will not spare anyone involved in such incidents, whoever they may be, to disturb the ethnic harmony and peace.

Saha, accompanied by senior officials on Thursday visited the violence-hit Santirbazar in Dhalai district to assess the ground situation and meet traders affected by the recent violence that erupted during the state-wide shutdown on October 23.

The 24-hour state-wide shutdown on October 23 was called by the BJP’s ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP)-affiliated Tiprasa Civil Society (TCS), led by TMP MLA Ranjit Debbarma, in support of its eight-point charter of demands, including the deportation of illegal migrants.

During the shutdown, a section of TMP activists allegedly attacked several people and officials at Santirbazar market, seriously injuring more than a dozen individuals.

Among the injured were Salema Block Development Officer (BDO) Abhijit Majumdar, Kamalpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Samudra Debbarma, engineer Animesh Saha, and trader Subrata Paul, all of whom were hospitalised with critical injuries.

The Chief Minister, after visiting the Santirbazar market, said that people do not want unrest in the state and that both Jaati and Janajati communities wish to stay united.

“On October 23, the Tiprasa Civil Society called for a strike, and unfortunate incidents occurred at Santirbazar. It was a conspiracy. Earlier, similar incidents had taken place at Gandatwisa in the same Dhalai district and other parts as well,” he stated.

Noting that common people never want such things, Saha said that when the incident (on October 23) occurred, he closely monitored the situation throughout the night and sent police officials to the spot. Prohibitory order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, was imposed, and it was withdrawn on October 31.

He added that as many as seven persons had been arrested for their reported involvement in the October 23 incidents.

“Law will take its own course of action. I have met those who were injured at the hospital, and all possible help has been extended through the government helpline. Many people have requested the establishment of police stations and outposts. I will speak with the DGP (Director General of Police) and other officials regarding this,” Saha said.

He said that a team of ministers visited Santirbazar to collect the ground report, which has been submitted to him as well.

“Many shops were vandalised, and some people were also attacked. I have spoken with the District Magistrate and the Chief Secretary about how we can help the victims. We have also made certain decisions. We must stay united; people do not want unrest. I believe such incidents will not be repeated,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister directed the District Magistrate to take prompt measures for the rehabilitation of those who suffered losses in the incident.

Announcing a relief package for the affected people, Saha said the government would provide Rs 3 lakh each for fully damaged houses and shops, Rs 1.5 lakh for severely damaged ones, and Rs 15,000 for properties that sustained partial damage.

He further assured that necessary financial and medical support would also be extended to individuals injured during the violence.

--IANS

sc/dan