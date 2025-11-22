Tripura CM orders probe into death of minor student due to school authorities negligence

Agartala, Nov 23 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that he has directed the District Magistrate of West Tripura and the Directorate of Education to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the untimely death of Dipannita Pal, a Class 2 student of a local school.

The Chief Minister, who holds the Elementary and Secondary Education Departments, visited the residence of the late Dipannita Pal at Jogendra Nagar on the outskirts of Agartala and offered his heartfelt condolences to the family members.

"I have been monitoring the matter. I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Dipannita Pal, and expressed my heartfelt condolences to the family members. The untimely demise of an innocent child is truly heartbreaking and painful," CM Saha told the media on Saturday.

He said that while she was admitted to Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital, his office was in regular contact with the doctors.

"Despite the best efforts of the doctors, Dipannita left us with no return. Necessary instructions have been given to the District Magistrate and the Directorate of Education to investigate the incident. Appropriate action will be taken based on the investigation report. The state government will stand by the bereaved family, and maximum assistance will be provided to the family in this difficult time," he added.

Meanwhile, a horrific incident shook Agartala last week after a Class 2 student, seven-year-old Dipannita, lost her life due to reported negligence by school authorities.

The eight-year-old child reportedly died from severe sunstroke, days after being forced to stand under the scorching sun during a school programme.

According to family sources, on November 9, after reaching school, students were instructed to participate in an outdoor event under direct sunlight.

Despite repeated complaints to her teacher that she was feeling unwell, Dipannita was allegedly compelled to continue standing in the heat.

Witnesses say that during the event, the girl suddenly collapsed on the ground.

Upon receiving the tragic news, her family members rushed to the school and immediately took her to the hospital.

Doctors confirmed that she had suffered a serious sunstroke, and a part of her body had become paralysed due to the impact.

Dipannita remained under medical treatment for several days, fighting for her life before she died on November 18, leaving her family devastated and the community in shock.

