Tripura CM Manik Saha accuses tribal autonomous body leadership of anarchy, corruption

Agartala, March 15 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday criticised certain leaders who claim to represent the indigenous “Thansa” (unity) community but, according to him, do not speak the community’s language.

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The Chief Minister also accused the administration of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) of promoting an atmosphere of “anarchy and corruption”.

Saha made the remarks while welcoming 1,336 families, comprising 3,189 voters, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan here.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said leaders who speak only in Hindi while advocating “Thansa” (unity) politics are “problematic for Tripura”.

He also suggested that some such leaders harbour ambitions of becoming the state’s Chief Minister.

“We spoke today in our mother tongue and we feel proud of it. Many talk about Thansa, but no one knows the language of Thansa. Some people speak only Hindi and use Devanagari. What kind of Thansa leader is that?” he said.

Saha pointed out that several tribal leaders in the BJP communicate in indigenous languages.

He cited leaders such as former MP Rebati Tripura and Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, who speak Kokborok, and Industries Minister Santana Chakma, who can speak both Kokborok and Chakma.

“If someone wants to lead the Thansa people, they should know the language and culture of the community,” he added.

The Chief Minister also alleged that some political groups had used school students during protests over the Kokborok script issue.

He reiterated that adopting the Roman script for Kokborok is not possible, stating that this position was conveyed in line with the direction of the central leadership.

Referring to political developments in the tribal areas, Saha said the functioning of the TTAADC reflects what might happen if such leadership comes to power at the state level.

“The way anarchy and corruption are going on in the ADC without them becoming Chief Minister shows what could happen if they actually become Chief Minister,” he said.

At the same time, Saha said the BJP remains open to dialogue with the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), which he described as a political partner.

However, he warned that dialogue cannot continue if party workers are attacked.

Highlighting the BJP government’s representation of tribal communities, the Chief Minister said that five out of the 12 ministers in the state Cabinet belong to the Janajati (tribal) community.

He added that key constitutional positions such as the Chairperson of the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) and the Speaker of the Assembly are also held by leaders from tribal communities.

“If there has to be development and progress for the Janajati people, it can be achieved through the BJP,” he said, adding that the party has undertaken several initiatives for the welfare of indigenous communities.

Among those present at the event were BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, former MP Rebati Tripura, and ministers Bikas Debbarma and Santana Chakma, among other leaders.

Since 2021, the Tipra Motha Party, led by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, has governed the politically significant 30-member TTAADC, which comprises 28 elected members and two nominated by the state government.

In the 2021 TTAADC elections, the BJP contested 11 seats and won nine, while a BJP-supported Independent candidate also secured victory.

The TMP won 18 seats and wrested control of the council from the CPI-M-led Left Front.

--IANS

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