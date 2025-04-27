Tripura CM joins Bamutia residents for Modi's Mann Ki Baat, honors Pahalgam victims

Bamutia (Tripura) [India], April 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha joined the residents of Booth No. 17 at Kamalghat in the Bamutia Assembly Constituency to listen to the 121st edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program.

Taking to X, Saha wrote, "Along with the people of booth no-17 at Kamalghat under Bamutia Assembly Constituency, listened to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's #MannKiBaat (121st edition). The Hon'ble PM remembered the innocent lives lost in the #Pahalgam terror attack. We, in Bamutia, also paid our homage to the victims. Modi Ji's words always resonate with the spirit of seva & nation-building, and his vision always motivates us."

Earlier today, PM Modi in his monthly programme "Mann ki Baat", assured the affected families of the Pahalgam terror attack that the perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the "harshest" response.

While addressing the 121st episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi stated, "The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done. The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response."

Prime Minister remarked that the Pahalgam terror attack occurred at a time when peace and prosperity were returning to Kashmir, and that the terrorists and masterminds of terror wanted Kashmir to be destroyed again. He said that the family members of the victims, despite their diverse states and identities, felt the pain.

"There is a deep anguish in my heart. The terrorist incident that took place in Pahalgam on the 22nd of April has hurt every citizen of the country. Every Indian holds deep sympathies for the affected families. No matter which state one belongs to, no matter which language one speaks, one feels the pain of those who have lost their loved ones in this attack," the Prime Minister said.

"I can feel that the blood of every Indian is on the boil after seeing the pictures of the terrorist attack. This attack in Pahalgam shows the desperation of the patrons of terrorism; displays their cowardice... at a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, schools and colleges were vibrant, construction work had gained unprecedented pace, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was increasing at a record rate, people's income was increasing, new opportunities were being created for the youth," he added.

Emphasising the unity and the solidarity of 140 crore Indians against terrorism, PM Modi said, "The enemies of the country, the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir, did not like that. The terrorists and the masterminds of terror want Kashmir to be destroyed again and hence they executed such a big conspiracy. In this war against terrorism, the unity of the country and the solidarity of 140 crore Indians are our biggest strengths. This unity is the basis of our decisive fight against terrorism. We have to strengthen our resolve to face this challenge that has surfaced before the country. We have to demonstrate strong willpower as a nation. Today, the world is watching. After this terrorist attack, the whole country is speaking in one voice." (ANI)

