Tripura CM inaugurates personalised adaptive learning labs in 210 schools

Agartala, Jan 28 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that every child is born with unique talents and stressed the need to nurture these abilities through appropriate and modern education.

“Along with science-based education, students must be encouraged to develop originality and take an interest in the country’s own culture,” the Chief Minister said. Saha was speaking while inaugurating personalised adaptive learning labs simultaneously in 210 government schools across the state at a function held at Maharani Tulsibati Higher Secondary Girls’ School in Agartala.

Referring to Swami Vivekananda, the Chief Minister said that true education lies in developing the inner potential of students and achieving excellence in learning. He said the state government has introduced the personalised adaptive learning system in 210 schools to connect students with the education system through modern technological methods.

Around 64,000 students are expected to benefit from the initiative.

Calling it a landmark step in improving the quality of education in Tripura, Saha said the government is strengthening science-based education while also establishing new colleges and universities to expand access to quality higher education.

“Our aim is to develop Tripura as an education hub,” he added. The Chief Minister also said steps have been taken to reduce academic pressure on students and promote a healthy learning culture in schools.

He added that the government is working to modernise the education system in tribal areas as well. Highlighting ongoing initiatives, Saha referred to projects such as Super 30, Nipun Tripura, Vidya Setu Module, Mission Mukul and Saharsh Karyam, among others.

Expressing hope that the new system would significantly benefit students, the Chief Minister said the personalised adaptive learning platform would help identify individual learning needs and improve academic outcomes.

Secretary of the School Education Department Milind Ramteke, Director N. C. Sharma, SCERT Director L. Darlong, and Principal of Maharani Tulsibati Girls’ School Sarbani Das, among others, were present at the event.

